Hebrew SeniorLife launches trial to explore probiotics and prebiotics for bone health

Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research investigators at Hebrew SeniorLife have launched a large clinical food trial to test whether a combination of probiotics and prebiotics (BondiaÒ or SBD111) developed by Solarea Bio will help manage bone health in women aged 60 years and above. The first participants have joined the study and the Institute seeks additional women for the 18-month effort.

I am very happy to be involved in this important research to help with bone health in women. I hope to learn about the effects of alternative solutions for the management of bone density. Women's health issues are very important to me, and anything I can do to help is valuable." Kathy Egan, study participant

Principal investigator Dr. Shivani Sahni, PhD, and her research team also plan to study the underlying mechanisms (related to diet, inflammation, and the gut microbiome) leading to age-related bone loss.

The Study To Attenuate Resorption of the Skeleton (STARS) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical food trial of a synbiotic (a combination of probiotic and prebiotic) medical food for the dietary management of metabolic processes underlying age-related bone loss. If successful, this trial will confirm that natural products can be used to manage these metabolic processes that underlie osteopenia and osteoporosis.

"There are currently no consistent guidelines on how middle-aged and older adults can maintain healthy bone mass as they age," said Dr. Sahni. "Consequently, approximately 10 million Americans aged 50 years and above are living with osteoporosis, culminating in 1.5 million fractures costing $17 billion annually. Hence, there is an unmet need for safe and effective dietary interventions for the metabolic processes underlying bone loss.

The National Institute on Aging is funding the study.

Collaborating institutions include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), Maine Medical Center, Solarea Bio, and Tufts University.

Persons interested in participating in the study should contact Evelyn O'Neill at 617-971-5800.