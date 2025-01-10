Tobacco use trends and the impact of graphic warning labels on nicotine products

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public HealthJan 10 2025

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host an expert briefing for the media to discuss trends in tobacco use, the implications of new graphic warning requirements for cigarette packages and ads, and concerns involving products like nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes.

Tobacco remains a leading cause of preventable disease and death globally. And the market for nicotine delivery devices is rapidly shifting as companies look for ways to maintain sales amid declines in cigarette use. Understanding these changes is crucial for public health policy and education.

The live briefing will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, via Zoom and will feature two leading experts from the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Joanna Cohen, PhD, and Johannes Thrul, PhD, will discuss:

  • Trends in cigarette smoking and use of nicotine products, including vapes and pouches, and how they’re marketed to consumers.
  • The status and impact of graphic warning labels in the U.S. and globally.
  • Safety concerns around non-cigarette nicotine products.
  • Evidence-based strategies for tobacco cessation, including novel technology-based treatments.
  • Key legal challenges and court cases involving health warning label regulations.

Experts:

  • Joanna Cohen, PhD, is the Bloomberg Professor of Disease Prevention, chair of the School’s Department of Health, Behavior and Society, and Director of the Institute for Global Tobacco Control at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Her research focuses on how best to design policy interventions to save lives from tobacco-caused death and disease.
  • Johannes Thrul, PhD, is an associate professor in the Department of Mental Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He specializes in the behavioral and psychological aspects of tobacco and nicotine use, including products such as nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes, and technology-based smoking cessation interventions.

Registration required: Media should register here by 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025, to receive the Zoom link and password for Tuesday’s briefing. Questions for the experts may be submitted via the registration form in advance or via chat during the briefing.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

