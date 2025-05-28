Transforming the narrative on ultraprocessed foods by mirroring anti-tobacco strategies

Researchers have proposed transforming the narrative on ultraprocessed foods by mirroring the strategies that have successfully reshaped public perceptions of tobacco.

By spotlighting the aggressive tactics of food companies, advocates aim to reduce young adults’ consumption of these addictive products.

The new study unveiled that young adults, aged 18 to 25, develop significantly negative attitudes toward the food industry when exposed to messages that highlight its engineering and aggressive marketing of addictive, ultraprocessed foods. This approach takes inspiration from the acclaimed anti-tobacco “truth” campaigns, which have effectively held cigarette manufacturers accountable without blaming consumers.

We found that by focusing on industry tactics rather than individual choices, we could change public perceptions without exacerbating weight stigma.” Ashley Gearhardt, University of Michigan psychologist, study author

Conducted in collaboration with Kathleen Good of Brown University, Lindsey Parnarouskis of Drexel University and Jenna Cummings of the University of Liverpool, the study involved an inventive experimental design.

Participants were exposed to different presentations, each underscoring varying aspects of food consumption and industry practices. The results revealed that even a brief, one-minute presentation could significantly shift perceptions.

Significantly, the study indicates that emphasizing the addictive nature of products and the food industry’s manipulative strategies can potentially transform young adults’ attitudes without stigmatizing individual weight issues. The researchers said this framing approach may cultivate greater accountability for public health harms wrought by corporate practices.

“The implications of this study are vast,” Gearhardt said. “It opens the door to high-impact, expertly crafted public health campaigns aimed at the food industry, similar to those we've seen with tobacco.”

Published in the journal Obesity, the research holds promise for meaningful change and underscores the need for further investigation into message framing that could bolster support for impactful obesity-related policies, Gearhardt says.