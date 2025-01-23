FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific sells its medical media business to Astorg

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of cell culture solutions for the life science and medical markets, today announced it entered into an agreement to sell its Medical Media Business Unit (MBU) to Astorg, a leading pan-European private equity firm with an extensive track record in global healthcare investments. This strategic acquisition builds on Astorg’s recent take-private of Hamilton Thorne, and simultaneous acquisition of Cook Medical’s Reproductive Health business (“Cook Medical RH”), expanding the product portfolio of Astorg’s new global MedTech company serving the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and IVF industry. The sale is expected to close on April 1, 2025.

As part of the Life Sciences Business Division of FUJIFILM Corporation, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific is focused on being a trusted supplier to the life science market. The MBU consists of products used for in vitro fertilization (IVF), infertility research, and cytogenetic analysis. The MBU is distinct from all other Fujifilm Healthcare businesses including Life Sciences. The sale of the MBU will accelerate future investments towards market growth and further enhance FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific’s focus and commitment to meet the needs of all who work in life sciences to enrich the lives of people through innovative, accessible therapies.

After careful consideration, we made a strategic decision to sell the MBU because we recognized the different trajectories and needs of our businesses. This move allows for continued focus on our life sciences businesses within Fujifilm, and for the MBU to thrive under Astorg,

Tim Mullane, president, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Astorg has demonstrated a strong commitment to building capabilities to support the IVF market. We will work closely with Astorg to ensure a smooth transition of the MBU and seamless support for global IVF customers.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific and Astorg are working actively on an integration plan to meet the needs of current medical media customers and partners. It is anticipated the transition between the two companies will be completed by January 2026.

