Optibrium widens access to industry-leading docking method

Optibrium, a leading developer of software and AI solutions for molecular design today announced the introduction of a new PyMOL Graphical User Interface (GUI) for Surflex-Dock, its industry-leading structure-based design method, which is part of the company’s BioPharmics 3D molecular modelling suite. The intuitive and highly visual GUI makes Surflex-Dock more easily accessible to computational and medicinal chemists modelling protein-ligand interactions.

Surflex-Dock is a highly automated molecular docking method that provides top-tier docking enrichment in rigorous independent benchmarks. Its accurate pose prediction has been shown to outperform other docking methods, giving a more realistic picture of the binding of unknown (non-cognate) ligands for both small molecules and large macrocycles, thereby improving the 3D design of potent ligands.

Initially, Surflex-Dock was developed as a command-line tool, bringing advanced molecular docking to expert users. The Surflex-Dock plugin has been developed as a no-code plugin for PyMOL, an open-source molecular visualisation tool used extensively by computational and medicinal chemists. The addition of the Surflex-Dock plugin for PyMOL will make Surflex-Dock more widely accessible to the molecular modelling community. Surflex-Dock's command-line interface will continue to be supported for expert-level use and large-scale batch processing.

To truly transform drug discovery, advanced methods need to be accessible by all those in the community who would benefit most. I am delighted to see this next step in our programme of development for the BioPharmics Platform, in which we are making cutting-edge methods for 3D molecular design more accessible to computational and medicinal chemists.” Ann Cleves, VP of Application Science, BioPharmics Division, Optibrium

The Surflex-Dock plugin for PyMOL is available to users with a BioPharmics license at no additional cost.