Sapio Sciences Expands Leadership Team to Drive Growth

Mike hampton joins as Chief Commercial Officer, and new scientific office strengthens sapio’s ai-driven lab informatics leadership.

Image Credit: TippaPatt/Shutterstock.com

Sapio Sciences, the science-awareTM lab informatics platform, today announced key leadership appointments to accelerate drug discovery and redefine AI-driven lab informatics. With the appointment of Mike Hampton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and the launch of a new Scientific Office, Sapio is reinforcing its commitment to scientific and customer-driven innovation.

Mike Hampton Joins Sapio to Lead Commercial Strategy and Operations

As CCO, Hampton will oversee Sapio’s global commercial strategy and operations, including marketing, pre-sales, and sales. With over two decades of experience spanning IDBS, a Danaher company, and AI startups, Mike has a proven track record of scaling commercial teams and driving customer success in lab informatics.

Mike Hampton, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio Sciences, commented: “Sapio is breaking down the bottlenecks that slow scientific innovation and setting the standard for AI-driven lab informatics. I’m excited to join a team that shares my passion for helping our customers accelerate the entire drug development lifecycle.”

Sapio Establishes Scientific Office to Drive Innovation

To ensure the Sapio Platform continues evolving to meet the needs of scientists and researchers, the company has launched a new Scientific Office. The Sapio Scientific Office will focus on developing AI-powered, scientist-centric solutions that streamline workflows for biopharma R&D, clinical and diagnostics, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, enhancing efficiency, productivity, and decision-making throughout the entire drug lifecycle.

Rob Brown, Ph.D., formerly Sapio VP of Product and Pre-Sales, is promoted to Global VP and Head of the Scientific Office. In this role, he will work closely with customers to develop science-driven, user-centric solutions that address critical challenges in drug discovery and development.

Kevin Cramer, Founder, CEO & CTO at Sapio Sciences, commented: “Our customers are looking for AI-native lab informatics solutions that eliminate complexity, accelerate breakthroughs, and optimize workflows. Investing in our commercial and scientific leadership allows us to stay ahead of our customers’ evolving needs. With Mike driving our commercial strategy and Rob shaping AI-powered innovation, we are scaling customer-led advancements and cementing Sapio as the industry leader in AI-native lab informatics.”

About Sapio Sciences

At Sapio Sciences, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating the entire drug lifecycle. Our cloud-based solutions—LIMS, ELN, and Scientific Data Management—are unified on a flexible, configurable, and AI-native informatics platform, streamlining complex workflows, unifying scientific data, and enabling faster, smarter decisions across biopharma research and development, clinical diagnostics, and manufacturing.

Trusted by global leaders and innovators worldwide, we support a wide range of best-in-class applications, from NGS and bioanalysis to bioprocessing, stability studies, histopathology, antibody discovery, and in vivo studies.

Discover how Sapio Sciences can revolutionize your lab operations at www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

​​​​​​​

