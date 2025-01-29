Schrödinger selects Sapio Sciences to enhance in silico drug discovery from plasmid to structure

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Sapio SciencesJan 29 2025

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware lab informatics platform, today announced that Schrödinger, a global leader in computational chemistry, has adopted the Sapio Platform to improve data management, enhance lab efficiency, and accelerate the discovery of novel molecules. By deploying Sapio’s unified informatics platform, including Sapio LIMS and Sapio ELN, Schrödinger is transforming its recently acquired wet lab operations, integrating data, and streamlining workflows.

Schrödinger established its internal wet lab after acquiring a contract research organization (CRO) in 2021. However, the lab’s reliance on manual, paper-based processes posed significant challenges in scalability, traceability, and operational efficiency. Transitioning to Sapio’s no-code informatics platform has provided a scalable, flexible solution that simplifies operations and accelerates scientific progress.

Sapio’s solution has allowed us to digitize critical lab functions, improve efficiency, and ensure seamless sample traceability across our research and discovery processes. By unifying data and automating workflows, we’re able to focus on advancing our research with greater speed and confidence.”

Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Senior Director of Drug Discovery, Schrödinger

Since adopting the Sapio Platform, Schrödinger has realized several key benefits, including:

  • Improved visibility across the discovery process: Researchers now have a clear, real-time view of every stage, optimizing resource use and improving overall efficiency.
  • Comprehensive data traceability: Detailed documentation of lab activities simplifies audits, accelerates regulatory filings, and ensures full compliance.
  • Optimized resource allocation: Access to historical data enables better planning, budgeting, and distribution of resources across multiple projects.
  • Long-term knowledge retention: A centralized knowledge base allows scientists to easily retrieve critical data, supporting ongoing and future research initiatives.

Mike McCartney, Chief Commercial Officer at Sapio Sciences, commented: “Schrödinger’s adoption of the Sapio Platform highlights the increasing demand for configurable informatics solutions that unify complex lab environments. By eliminating data silos and improving lab efficiency, we’re enabling Schrödinger to accelerate drug discovery and drive innovation.”

Source:

Sapio Sciences

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Peptidomimetics as a new strategy to modulate Aurora-A and combat cancer
Exploring the Future of Neuroscience Drug Discovery
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Accelerates Drug Discovery with Launch of Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System
New SIMPL2 platform revolutionizes the study of protein-protein interactions
KiNet web portal enhances study of kinase functions in cellular signaling pathways
Research shows "Alzheimer's in a dish" model can accelerate drug discovery
Investigating fatty acid metabolism in hepatocellular carcinoma patients
New technology streamlines drug discovery using single-molecule tracking

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Alleo and Ubiquigent enter AI-driven strategic partnership to accelerate DUB-focused drug discovery