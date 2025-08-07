LabConnect deploys Sapio LIMS across global operations

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware lab informatics platform, today announced the full deployment of Sapio LIMS at LabConnect. Internally branded as LIMSConnect, the system now serves as the unified Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) across LabConnect’s global network of over 30 locations across six continents.

LabConnect, a leading provider of central laboratory services for analytically complex clinical research, selected Sapio LIMS to modernize its digital infrastructure and support its mission to accelerate the development of new medicines. By integrating Sapio’s no-code, AI-enabled platform, LabConnect has replaced manual, fragmented workflows with a streamlined digital system tailored to its operational demands. LIMSConnect is a custom, enterprise-scale implementation designed to unify sample workflows, improve data integrity, and enable scalable innovation across its sites.

Finalizing this deployment marks a significant step in delivering digital transformation at LabConnect, assisting in the delivery of over 5,000 validated tests across its expansive central laboratory services.

LabConnect’s use of our configurable platform shows how LIMS can function as a strategic backbone for global research organizations.”

Mike Hampton, Chief Commercial Officer, Sapio Sciences

LIMSConnect is a full-scale, custom implementation of Sapio’s LIMS solution. By centralizing complex sample workflows and automating routine tasks, it delivers consistent, high-integrity data management throughout LabConnect’s operations. The platform introduces real-time visibility and scalable process automation, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making.

Critically, LIMSConnect also supports rigorous compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards, ensuring the highest levels of regulatory readiness and quality control.

LIMSConnect also features Sapio ELaiN, an AI-powered scientific assistant that enables LabConnect’s teams to access and manage lab data through intuitive, conversational commands.

Charles Castano, CTO at LabConnect, commented, “This started as a committed and an intense partnership, with teams meeting every day to get updates on progress, and we are all on call, anytime of the day, to address them. Now, it has become more than a partnership; it’s become ‘ONE’ productive team.”

Customer benefits

The deployment of LIMSConnect is expected to deliver measurable benefits across LabConnect’s operations and client services, including:

  • Faster onboarding of complex studies
  • Improved visibility into sample lifecycles
  • Fewer manual entry points and transcription errors
  • Greater consistency across distributed teams and labs
  • Enhanced data traceability and cross-team coordination
  • Scalability for future scientific and operational growth

Additional outcomes will be evaluated as the system is adopted more broadly across study phases and operational teams.

