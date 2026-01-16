Sapio Sciences announces partner ecosystem for ELaiN, its third-generation AI lab notebook

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ AI lab informatics platform, today announced the availability of trusted, third-party scientific applications and platforms now integrated directly into Sapio ELaiN, its third-generation AI lab notebook. These integrations bring well-established scientific solutions, widely used across biopharma research and development, directly into the ELaiN environment.

This growing ecosystem enables Sapio ELaiN’s co-scientist capabilities by bringing specialist informatics methods, research data and domain-specific scientific applications and platforms into the scientific workflow. Scientists can apply the trusted scientific applications and platforms they already rely on and have validated, without switching systems or duplicating effort, keeping analysis, reasoning and results within a single experimental record.

With Sapio ELaiN, scientists describe in natural language what they want to do, and ELaiN helps design and drive the workflow, coordinating access to integrated partner scientific applications, platforms and models when needed. These capabilities execute the underlying methods and return results directly into the experiment record, while the scientist remains in control of the overall research direction.

The future of scientific discovery lies in ecosystems, not silos. By integrating the most powerful tools and models directly into ELaiN, we help scientists stay focused, move faster and uncover insight without friction. These integrations move ELaiN beyond documentation and into the realm of scientific thinking. Each partner adds meaningful capability to the scientist’s workflow, giving them one place to use the specialist tools they trust most.” Andrew Wyatt, Chief Growth Officer, Sapio Sciences

At launch, integrations and collaborations include:

AI infrastructure and foundation models

AWS: Integration with Amazon Bedrock enables access to leading foundation models that support in-lab decision-making and scientific reasoning.

NVIDIA: NVIDIA BioNeMo integration includes DiffDock and MolMIM NVIDIA NIM microservices for structure-based design within ELaiN-powered environments.

Molecular modeling and structure-based design

Cadence Molecular Sciences (OpenEye): Cadence Molecular Sciences (OpenEye) extends ELaiN with cheminformatics, molecular modeling and cloud-based discovery tools that help scientists drive ligand and structure-based research from within the notebook.

CCDC (Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre): CCDC supports structure‑based design within ELaiN through the integration of GOLD, its trusted protein–ligand docking software. CCDC also curates and safeguards the Cambridge Structural Database (CSD).

Optibrium: Optibrium integrates the predictive modeling capabilities of their StarDrop discovery platform into ELaiN, enabling scientists to optimize compounds and visualize multi-parameter data in the context of their experiments.

Schrödinger: Schrödinger’s physics-based modeling and molecular simulation tools are available via ELaiN so researchers can apply structure-guided design methods within their existing workflow.

Simulations Plus: Simulations Plus, a provider of AI powered predictive modeling and ADMET tools, enables in silico compound evaluation and drug metabolism assessment directly from ELaiN-driven workflows.

Scientific knowledge, chemistry, and semantic discovery

Elsevier: Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support, integrates predictive retrosynthesis, semantic enrichment and ontology-driven discovery into ELaiN. This enables scientists to uncover critical insights, accelerate synthesis planning, and assess synthetic accessibility with greater confidence.

Biological insight and predictive analytics

MedBioInformatics (DISGENET): MedBioInformatics, through DISGENET, brings disease genomics and phenotype association data into ELaiN, supporting target discovery and disease association studies alongside experimental records.

Sapio ELaiN applies the same security, auditability and data governance controls that underpin Sapio’s validated LIMS and lab informatics platform. All interactions with partner scientific applications, platforms and models run inside the customer’s secure environment, and ELaiN only accesses tools that the laboratory is already licensed to use.

Unlike public AI services, ELaiN uses controlled integrations, including AWS Bedrock for managed foundation models, so scientific data and intellectual property remain within governed infrastructure. Each interaction is recorded in the experiment record, preserving provenance, traceability and data lineage required in regulated research environments.

Integrations to key scientific applications and platforms from each of these partners are available to ELaiN users today, with additional integration from these and other partners planned through 2026.

About the Sapio ELaiN ecosystem

The Sapio ELaiN ecosystem brings together specialist scientific applications, platforms and models that are integrated directly into the ELaiN workflow. Rather than replacing established technologies, ELaiN enables scientists to access and use the tools they already trust as part of a single experimental environment.

By coordinating these integrations through a workflow-aware AI lab notebook, Sapio helps researchers apply modeling, reasoning and analysis tools without breaking context or moving data outside the ELN.