Sapio Sciences Announces Enhanced Capabilities for Chemistry, Immunogenicity, GMP and Molecular Biology

Sapio Lab Informatics Platform (Release 24.12) further optimizes productivity across lab workflows.

Sapio Sciences, the science-awareTM lab informatics platform, today announced the launch of Release 24.12, introducing new capabilities for immunogenicity, GMP workflows, chemistry, and molecular biology. These advancements streamline lab operations, enhance accuracy, and support the growing demands of scientific research.

Key highlights include:

Immunogenicity module: Automated workflows for streamlined validation and robust data analysis.

Automated workflows for streamlined validation and robust data analysis. Improved GMP workflows: Integrated monitoring and testing capabilities reduce system load and enhance precision.

Integrated monitoring and testing capabilities reduce system load and enhance precision. Enhanced chemistry representation: stereoisomer management with advanced relative stereochemistry support and refined substructure search capabilities.

stereoisomer management with advanced relative stereochemistry support and refined substructure search capabilities. Expanded molecular biology features: New capabilities for batch cloning and sequence assembly, and the introduction of a protein sequencer viewer.

Kevin Cramer, founder, CEO, and CTO of Sapio Sciences, commented: “Sapio’s mission is to accelerate discovery by simplifying the complexities of science, and the new capabilities in Release 24.12 demonstrate our commitment to delivering advanced yet intuitive functionality that empowers scientists to work faster and with greater confidence across complex workflows.”

Kevin continued: “The Sapio Platform continues to evolve to meet the demands of scientists in rapidly advancing research fields. The latest update reflects Sapio’s continued dedication to empowering researchers with advanced solutions to streamline processes, enhance data precision, and accelerate scientific discovery.”

Introducing the Immunogenicity module

First announced in October 2024, the new Immunogenicity (IgX) module simplifies control mapping, supports multiple validation workflows, and automates data analysis within Sapio LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) and ELN (Electronic Lab Notebook). By reducing manual effort and ensuring data integrity, these features enable researchers to handle complex immunogenicity workflows more effectively while maintaining accuracy and reliability.

Enhancements to GMP workflows

The latest updates to Sapio’s GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) module focus on refining monitoring and testing workflows, providing greater flexibility and precision. GMP workflows have been integrated into the Integrated Data View (IDV) outside the ELN, reducing system load and improving material and instrument tracking capabilities.

Environmental monitoring routines have been enhanced to capture a broader range of data, including text, True/False metrics, and numeric values. These updates allow users to add notes and additional metadata to batch records in test configurations, receive samples, launch testing workflows, and process analytical data more efficiently, streamlining overall GMP processes.

Advances in chemistry informatics

The chemistry module in Sapio LIMS and ELN now includes upgraded capabilities for managing and analyzing chemical data. These updates include enhanced relative stereochemistry support, which simplifies the handling of stereoisomers in naming, identification, and registration processes. Stereo resolution capabilities have also been added to the compound and reagent registries, enabling users to refine their searches by specifying stereospecific queries or broadening them to include all variants.

Additionally, capabilities have been added to define any number of registries to handle, for example, research compounds, chemical reagents, and/or virtual design compounds.

Expanded Molecular Biology Capability

Sapio continues to enhance its molecular biology toolkit with a range of new features aimed at simplifying sequence assembly, alignment, and analysis. Batch cloning and combinatorial assembly capabilities have been added, enabling researchers to track and compare sequence derivatives and lineages seamlessly.

The introduction of a protein sequencer viewer allows for the direct import of InterProScan data, NCBI Protein Accession Numbers, or UniProt IDs, providing researchers with greater flexibility in their analysis. Additionally, protein sequences can now be directly translated alongside DNA sequences, streamlining the editing and analysis of protein products.

Streamlined productivity across the platform

In addition to chemistry and molecular biology advancements, Release 24.12 introduces broader features across Sapio LIMS and ELN to simplify lab operations and boost productivity:

Advanced search templates: Save and reuse advanced searches with placeholder fields for flexible querying.

Save and reuse advanced searches with placeholder fields for flexible querying. Pivot tables on advanced searches: Transform search results into actionable insights using pivot tables to group and analyze data efficiently.

Transform search results into actionable insights using pivot tables to group and analyze data efficiently. Charting and rules enhancements: New Sankey charts for improved visualization of data flows and updated rules functionality for better accessibility and audit tracking.

New Sankey charts for improved visualization of data flows and updated rules functionality for better accessibility and audit tracking. Experiment and protocol enhancements: Streamlined experiment creation using ELaiN prompts and improved protocol approval processes.

Streamlined experiment creation using ELaiN prompts and improved protocol approval processes. Process queue enhancements: Faster loading and navigation through configurable sample displays.

Faster loading and navigation through configurable sample displays. New data designer table layout: Redesigned for bulk editing and better navigation of data type attributes.

Redesigned for bulk editing and better navigation of data type attributes. Data type visualizations: Enhanced relationship viewers show connections between data types, including High Volume Data Types (HVDTs) and Extension Data Types (EXT).

About Sapio Sciences

At Sapio Sciences, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery and diagnostics. Our cloud-based solutions—LIMS, ELN, and Scientific Data Management—are unified on a flexible, configurable, and AI-powered informatics platform, streamlining complex workflows, unifying scientific data, and enabling faster, smarter decisions across biopharma research and development, clinical diagnostics, and manufacturing.

Trusted by global leaders and innovators worldwide, we support a wide range of best-in-class applications, from NGS genomic sequencing and bioanalysis to bioprocessing, stability studies, histopathology, antibody discovery, and in vivo studies.

Discover how Sapio Sciences can revolutionize your lab operations at www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

