Sapio Sciences introduces Biorepository Management solution in Sapio Release 25.4

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware lab informatics platform, today announced Sapio Release 25.4, introducing a new Biorepository Management solution, enhanced sample management capabilities, and platform-wide enhancements designed to streamline lab operations and support high-throughput research environments.

New Biorepository Management solution

The new Sapio Biorepository solution gives labs centralized, flexible management of biospecimens across multiple sites. Designed for highly regulated environments, including biopharma R&D, clinical trials, biobanks, genomics, and personalized medicine, the solution enhances visibility, traceability, and coordination across the entire sample lifecycle.

Sapio Biorepository Management supports advanced workflows, including aliquoting, pooling, slide preparation, and barcode-based tracking, while enabling labs to manage sample browsing, registration, storage, requests, sample preparation, and shipping from a centralized dashboard.

The solution includes barcode tracking, electronic signature support, automated discrepancy resolution, and complete audit trails to ensure regulatory-grade compliance and traceability. From a central dashboard, users can monitor and manage biorepository activities, initiate and receive shipments, and oversee sample status across facilities. Role-based access controls allow organizations to assign specific permissions by site or study.

Sapio Biorepository Management offers no/low-code configurability, operates as a standalone solution, and can easily be integrated with Sapio’s LIMS, ELN, and Scientific Data Cloud and other informatics providers.

Biorepository and sample logistics are becoming increasingly complex, especially for organizations managing large collections across multiple sites. Our new biorepository solution gives labs the automation, visibility, and compliance tools to manage this growing complexity with greater confidence. It’s important to do this at scale, supporting tens of millions of samples, and we have proved that the Sapio solution is up for the task.”

Kevin Cramer, CEO and CTO, Sapio Sciences

Kevin continued: “Sapio’s mission has always been to simplify science. With every release, we’re deepening our commitment to helping researchers work more efficiently, collaborate more effectively, and accelerate discovery.”

Modernized sample management

Sapio Release 25.4 also introduces major updates to sample management functionality, enabling researchers to register, receive, and request samples independently in a more user-friendly interface. Users can easily initiate these actions and register material samples like reagents and compounds, but also non-material samples including blood and tissue. Samples can be manually added or imported in bulk from a spreadsheet, and Sapio’s best-in-class API also enables sample activities through plugins or webhooks.

Additional highlights in Sapio Release 25.4

  • Storage enhancements: End users can now create storage units directly under defined locations.
  • Molecular biology tools: New Codon Optimization and Gibson Assembly Wizards.
  • Chemistry: Compound search filters can be saved and exported to SDF format.
  • Study design: AI-assisted study plan generation and document-based planning.
  • Quick search improvements: More intuitive multi-type filtering and enhanced search performance.
  • Charting and rules updates: Manual chart refresh options and expanded rule configuration support.
  • Major scalability improvements in several key product areas
