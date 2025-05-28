Sapio Sciences appoints Gordon McCall as Chief Operating Officer to drive global operational excellence

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ lab informatics platform, today announced the promotion of Gordon McCall to Chief Operating Officer (COO). McCall has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2022 and brings a proven track record of leadership, strategic execution, and operational acumen.

As COO, McCall will oversee the implementation of Sapio’s day-to-day operations, including leading global customer delivery teams, managing customer relationships, and overseeing key operational functions. He will serve as the bridge between Sapio’s strategic vision and its operational execution, with a mandate to drive excellence in customer delivery and customer satisfaction.

Gordon has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of what it takes to build and scale a customer-centric organization. Through both his financial leadership and ownership of operational responsibilities, Gordon was the natural choice to lead the next chapter of Sapio’s success.” Kevin Cramer, CEO and CTO, Sapio Sciences

Gordon McCall added, “The strength of Sapio lies in its people, its mission, and its relentless focus on delivering real impact for customers in the biopharma community, and I am excited to help grow and support Sapio’s business and our commitment to operational excellence.”

Sapio Sciences is focused on strengthening customer delivery through coordinated improvements in technology, people, and processes. The company is investing in tools to enhance resource planning and operational visibility, supporting its teams with the training and structure needed to scale delivery effectively, and refining internal workflows to drive greater consistency, faster time to value, and better project outcomes. These efforts are designed to help Sapio scale with confidence and continue meeting the evolving needs of its global customer base.