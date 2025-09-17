Sapio Sciences introduces world’s first 3rd-generation ELN

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware™ AI lab informatics platform, today announced the launch of the world’s first 3rd-generation Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) that thinks like a scientist, Sapio ELaiN.

As the first AI Laboratory Notebook (AILN), Sapio ELaiN accelerates biopharma R&D by moving beyond passive record-keeping to become an active participant in research. Sapio ELaiN leverages agentic and generative AI to work as a co-scientist that helps plan, design, and analyze experiments while maintaining scientific rigor and compliance.

Almost one year ago, I predicted that AI would eat the ELN, and with Sapio ELaiN, traditional ELNs are now a thing of the past. Instead of merely recording and storing data, Sapio ELaiN acts as a new kind of agentic AI scientific collaborator, guiding scientists at every step. It understands context, helps plan and design experiments, and analyzes results, always ensuring work is documented, repeatable, and compliant. Sapio ELaiN is not only an expert scientific collaborator, it’s a new notebook experience that makes it simple to use.” Kevin Cramer, CEO & CTO, Sapio Sciences

AI Lab Notebooks (AILN), the 3rd-generation of ELNs

For nearly two decades, ELNs have been limited to recording and documenting research, with some tools recently evolving to model and analyze data. These traditional ELNs remain difficult to use, rigid, and leave most of the burden on scientists. Sapio’s AI Lab Notebook (AILN) changes that. It supports scientists at every step, from simple requests such as accessing and searching data to complex tasks like designing and building experiments from a existing protocols or analyzing results with embedded scientific methods. It even goes further to invoke powerful scientific processes to accelerate therapeutic pipelines and decision making.

Sapio ELaiN is not an add-on. It is an AI-native platform that is scientifically fluent across R&D domains such as cheminformatics, bioinformatics, and structure-based design. With an expanding ecosystem of tools and agents, Sapio ELaiN captures every action with full provenance, ensuring decisions are explainable, repeatable, and compliant.

AI-powered capabilities

Sapio ELaiN brings advanced AI agents directly into the lab notebook, giving scientists access to sophisticated capabilities without leaving their workflow. At launch, these include:

Molecular docking simulation: Perform binding simulations between compounds and targets to accelerate lead identification and optimization — all within the notebook workspace.

Ad hoc data analytics: Instantly analyze and visualize complex data tables, uncovering trends, patterns, and insights that would otherwise remain hidden.

Codon optimization: Automatically optimize genetic sequences for expression across different systems, reducing manual effort and accelerating molecular biology workflows.

Small molecule analysis: Plan retrosynthesis routes, predict toxicity and solubility, and assess buyability with AI-powered chemistry tools integrated directly into the notebook.

Protocol-based experimentation: Build and execute experiments directly from protocol descriptions in text form, with AI assistance for setup, optimization, and troubleshooting throughout.

Expanding capabilities: A continuous development pipeline ensures new scientific functions are added regularly, guided by customer feedback and emerging research techniques.

Many Sapio Sciences customers are already embracing AI to transform laboratory efficiency. LabConnect recently launched LIMSConnect (based on the Sapio Platform) to replace manual, fragmented workflows with a fully digital, AI-enabled environment tailored to the organization’s operational complexity.

Stop note taking and start discovering. Sapio ELaiN is available to use today. View a demo of Sapio ELaiN here, or contact Sapio here.