Sapio Sciences makes AI-Native drug discovery seamless with NVIDIA BioNeMo

Sapio Sciences, the science-aware lab informatics platform, today announced the integration of the NVIDIA BioNeMo platform into the Sapio Lab Informatics Platform. This integration brings AI-driven computational drug discovery directly into Sapio ELN (Electronic Lab Notebook), helping to streamline workflows and improve decision-making in drug discovery. With the BioNeMo platform, researchers can accelerate drug discovery by leveraging science-specific AI frameworks, pre-trained models, and generative AI tools to streamline the identification of potential drug candidates and improve target selection accuracy. NVIDIA BioNeMo provides scientists with a framework for training and deploying large biomolecular language models at supercomputing scale.

The integration of BioNeMo into the Sapio Platform provides scientists with embedded in silico tools, enabling them to, for example, generate novel candidate molecules early in the research process and test their docking with a target protein. With AI-driven molecular simulations available within a single, unified workflow, researchers can streamline their processes, enhance innovation, and accelerate the transition from discovery to development.

Within Sapio ELN, researchers can access BioNeMo NIM microservices to rapidly identify and optimize drug candidates using AI-driven molecular modeling, including AlphaFold2 NIM for predicting accurate 3D protein structures; MoIMIM NIM to enable the design and optimization of small molecules; and DiffDock NIM, an AI-powered docking model developed by MIT. These models provide scientists with easy access to AI-driven tools without extensive setup, ensuring faster, more efficient research workflows.

AI innovation is advancing rapidly, but scientists are often forced to navigate fragmented tools with complex interfaces, slowing down research. Our integration of NVIDIA’s powerful AI-driven tools directly into the Sapio Platform enables researchers to apply AI seamlessly into their experiments. Through this work, we are removing inefficiencies and equipping scientists with the tools to rapidly generate, analyze, and visualize both chemical and biological results."

Kevin Cramer, Founder, CEO & CTO, Sapio Sciences

Kevin continued: “We are working with NVIDIA to equip scientists and researchers with the most advanced AI tools to drive innovation in life sciences. This collaboration is a major step toward making AI an integral part of the drug discovery process, helping researchers make faster, data-driven decisions and improve research outcomes.”

Anthony Costa, Director, Digital Biology at NVIDIA, commented: “Integrating BioNeMo into Sapio’s AI-driven research platform gives scientists access to advanced generative AI models for drug discovery. With AlphaFold2, MoIMIM, and DiffDock NIMs, researchers can predict, optimize, and validate drug candidates with greater speed and accuracy. This work underscores AI’s growing role in transforming pharmaceutical research and accelerating the path to breakthrough treatments.”

Integrating NVIDIA technologies into the Sapio Platform is one of the many ways Sapio Sciences is helping to improve and accelerate biopharma discovery, clinical diagnostics, and drug manufacturing.

