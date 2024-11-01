Sapio Sciences Expands Collaboration With AWS to Advance Science-Aware™ AI Vision

Collaboration enables customers to securely and confidently use AI to accelerate drug research and discovery.

Collaboration With AWS to Advance Science-Aware™ AI Vision

Image Credit: Collagery/Shutterstock.com

Sapio Sciences, the science-awareTM lab informatics platform, today announced it has strengthened its long-term relationship with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) through the integration of AWS Bedrock with the Sapio Platform. This integration makes advanced generative AI models readily accessible to scientists and researchers within the same secure AWS environment that already powers Sapio’s Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)

Leveraging the unique capabilities of Amazon Bedrock in the Sapio lab informatics platform gives customers access to a variety of the latest AI foundational models, including AI21 Labs, Anthropic, and Stability AI. Sapio Platform customers will benefit from leading science-aware tools, including natural language interactions with the ELN, integration with AI-powered chatbots, automated experiment generation from a prompt, and natural language search.

Related Stories

Kevin Cramer, founder and CEO of Sapio Sciences, commented: "Science-awareTM AI is specifically designed to simplify the complexities of scientific research and the usage of our LIMS and ELN applications. This next generation of AI systems is seamlessly integrated into our lab informatics platform, empowering scientists to collect, manage, and analyze research data with unprecedented precision.”

Kevin continued: “This collaboration with AWS will allow Sapio customers to accelerate R&D by harnessing the power of natural language interfaces and AI to free up bench time and to expedite the discovery of viable solutions. Science-aware AI enables researchers to focus on high-impact discoveries, driving innovation and breakthroughs across life science research fields.”

“The work conducted in the life sciences and drug discovery industries is some of the most critical research being conducted today and a perfect environment for AI to deliver real value,” said Ben Schreiner, Head of Innovation for SMB at AWS. “By extending our long-term relationship with Sapio Sciences, we are making science-aware AI available to labs, scientists, and researchers in an accessible, unified lab informatics platform. We are excited to see how Sapio’s customers will use this technology to drive forward the discovery of new and novel solutions to some of the most challenging areas of science being addressed today.”

AWS has been Sapio Sciences’ preferred cloud provider for over 10 years, with customers using AWS to securely host Sapio’s no-code/low-code, unified and configurable lab informatics platform.

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences' mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery, and because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-awareTM lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and specialist brands, including biopharma, clinical diagnostic labs and manufacturing, including NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, chemistry, stability, histopathology, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio's platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs.

For more information, visit www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Posted in:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sapio Sciences. (2024, November 01). Sapio Sciences Expands Collaboration With AWS to Advance Science-Aware™ AI Vision. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 01, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241101/Sapio-Sciences-Expands-Collaboration-With-AWS-to-Advance-Science-Awaree284a2-AI-Vision.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sapio Sciences. "Sapio Sciences Expands Collaboration With AWS to Advance Science-Aware™ AI Vision". News-Medical. 01 November 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241101/Sapio-Sciences-Expands-Collaboration-With-AWS-to-Advance-Science-Awaree284a2-AI-Vision.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sapio Sciences. "Sapio Sciences Expands Collaboration With AWS to Advance Science-Aware™ AI Vision". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241101/Sapio-Sciences-Expands-Collaboration-With-AWS-to-Advance-Science-Awaree284a2-AI-Vision.aspx. (accessed November 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sapio Sciences. 2024. Sapio Sciences Expands Collaboration With AWS to Advance Science-Aware™ AI Vision. News-Medical, viewed 01 November 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241101/Sapio-Sciences-Expands-Collaboration-With-AWS-to-Advance-Science-Awaree284a2-AI-Vision.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sapio Sciences and Zifo Announce Strategic Partnership
EPAM Joins Sapio Sciences Partner Program
Sapio Sciences and CREO Announce Strategic Partnership
Sapio Sciences Introduces Sapio GMP LIMS Offering Unmatched Flexibility for Unique Manufacturing Processes
Sapio Sciences Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination and HIPAA/HITECH Attestation Examination
Sapio Sciences advances the world's first AI-powered lab assistant
Sapio Sciences and Zifo announce strategic partnership
Sapio Sciences launches partner program to accelerate research and diagnostics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Sapio Sciences

See all content from Sapio Sciences

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The AI-Powered Lab Assistant with Scientific Awareness