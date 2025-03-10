Mount Sinai Hospital named top hospital in New York State for three consecutive years

For the third straight year, The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked the top hospital in New York State on Newsweek/Statista's "World's Best Hospitals" list for 2025. The Mount Sinai Hospital moved up to No. 7 in the United States and No. 19 in the world on the same list.

Hospitals within the Mount Sinai Hospital Health System continue to make gains on the global and local stage, with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West ranked at no. 4 in New York City and no. 8 statewide on the same list, which recognizes and ranks 600 leading hospitals across the nation as well as the top hospitals from 30 countries.

These honors are a testament to the expertise, collaboration and exceptional contributions of the faculty and staff of these hospitals. Our people are what make us great. From solving the world's most complex health problems, to caring for every patient, family, or community in need, our north star is to serve the people that trust us with their lives." Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor and Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Distinguished Chair, Mount Sinai Health System

"I want to congratulate everyone at these hospitals for the outstanding work that's led to these incredible rankings," adds Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System. "The innovative and world-changing work that happens here every day is thanks a remarkable workforce, and a student and trainee program that will no doubt leave a lasting impact on the health of both the local and global community."

"New York State houses some of the worlds most renowned and influential health systems. To have three hospitals in our Health System ranked so highly is a tremendous accomplishment and a tribute to your outstanding collective efforts. The care you provide daily has received continued nationwide and worldwide recognition and the kind of acclaim that inspires trust from our patients and community," says David L. Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens Hospital and Chief Clinical Officer, Mount Sinai Health System, and Evan Flatow, MD, President, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.