Study highlights disparities in osteoporosis diagnosis across demographics

George Mason UniversityMar 19 2025

While increased average life expectancy is a testament to modern medicine and public health efforts, an aging population comes with an increased presence of chronic diseases such as osteoporosis. Research published in Osteoporosis International by Hong Xue and graduate students Christopher Naso, Ge Song, and Kenny Lin supplies evidence that some groups are at greater risk for osteoporosis and less likely to receive an official diagnosis: 

  • From 2005 to 2018, there has been a significant increase in the overall number of individuals who have osteoporosis in the U.S. 

  • Osteoporosis has increased across all age groups, except those 80 years and older. 

  • Non-Hispanic White women were shown to have the highest prevalence of diagnosed osteoporosis. 

  • Nearly 70% of individuals with osteoporosis have gone undiagnosed, primarily men, Mexican Americans, and individuals aged 50-59. 

This study is the first to assess undiagnosed osteoporosis trends over time across by gender, ethnicity/race, age group, and both gender and ethnicity/race. Findings indicate there is greater need for proactive care for bone health.

Source:

George Mason University

Journal reference:

Naso, C. M., et al. (2025). Time trend analysis of osteoporosis prevalence among adults 50 years of age and older in the USA, 2005–2018. Osteoporosis International. doi.org/10.1007/s00198-025-07395-3.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

