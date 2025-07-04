Probiotics improve ovarian damage in premature menopausal mice

Can probiotics reverse early ovarian decline? A new study in mice suggests they might restore hormonal balance and microbial health after chemotherapy-induced damage.

Ovarian malignant tumorStudy: Probiotics may improve vaginal microbiota, metabolic disorders and ovarian function-related markers by modulating gut microbiota in POI mice. Image credit: ALIOUI MA/Shutterstock.com

A study conducted by Nanjing Medical University researchers revealed that probiotics can potentially improve ovarian functions and gut and vaginal microbiota compositions in mice with premature ovarian insufficiency, a condition characterized by early deterioration of ovarian function. The study was published in BMC Microbiology. 

Background

Premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) is a condition of premature menopause, causing deterioration of ovarian functions before the age of 40 years. The condition is characterized by abnormal menstruation and hormonal imbalance.

Women with POI experience a range of short-term and long-term health complications, which collectively affect their mental health and overall quality of life. Apart from increasing the risk of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive impairment, POI can potentially affect fertility.

Existing evidence on the pathophysiology of POI indicates that the condition can lead to changes in gut and vaginal microbiota compositions, and that these changes are associated with hormonal imbalance observed in women with POI.

Given the potential link between microbial composition and POI pathophysiology, researchers at the Nanjing Medical University, China, conducted this study in a chemotherapy-induced mouse model of POI to investigate the effect of probiotics on the composition of gut and vaginal microbiota, markers of ovarian function, and markers of lipid metabolism.

Probiotics are a class of microorganisms that promote the growth of beneficial bacterial populations and suppress the growth of harmful bacteria. This leads to improvements in gut microbiota and a range of physiological processes in the host’s body. 

The study

The researchers generated a mouse model of POI by injecting cyclophosphamide, a chemotherapeutic drug that damages ovarian follicles. They randomly divided these mice into the POI and probiotic-treated POI groups and used healthy mice as controls.

Related Stories

The mice in the treatment group received a mixture of 12 probiotics for 28 consecutive days, while the control and the POI group mice received normal saline for the same duration.

Blood samples collected from the mice following treatment completion were analyzed for anti-Müllerian hormone (a crucial hormone for reproductive development) and sex hormone levels, the number of follicles, and serum levels of total cholesterol and triglycerides. The gut and vaginal microbiota compositions were analyzed using fecal and vaginal samples, respectively.

Key findings

The analysis of mice with POI revealed significantly lower levels of anti-Müllerian hormone and growing ovarian follicles and significantly higher levels of atretic follicles (degenerated ovarian follicles) than healthy mice. The POI mice also exhibited impairments in gut and vaginal microbiota.

Regarding the effect of the study intervention, the study reported that 28-day probiotic treatment caused non-significant (P > 0.05) but trending improvements in ovarian function markers, including anti-Müllerian hormone and estradiol levels, in mice with POI. The treated mice also exhibited a slight increase in growing follicle numbers and a notable, though not statistically significant, decrease in degenerated follicle numbers compared to untreated mice with POI.

The probiotic treatment caused a slight reduction in serum levels of total cholesterol and triglycerides, with a statistically significant decrease observed in triglycerides, indicating possible metabolic improvements in POI mice.

Regarding microbial compositions, the study found that the probiotic treatment significantly altered the gut microbiota, leading to restoration of microbial compositions to levels that trended towards those of healthy mice.

While alpha diversity measure of gut and vaginal microbiota did not differ significantly amoung groups (P > 0.05), beta diversity and microbial composition showed notable shifts with probiotic treatment.

Probiotic treatment also increased the abundance of beneficial bacteria in the vagina, particularly Rodentibacter, with bacterial populations even exceeding those in the control group; however, the health implications of this increase require further study.

Study significance

The study highlights that probiotics may help mitigate ovarian dysfunction, improve lipid metabolism, and restore vaginal microbiota homeostasis in POI mice by modulating gut microbiota composition.

Existing evidence regarding reproductive endocrine diseases suggests a link between gut and vaginal microbiota disruption, which in turn is associated with the progression and outcome of diverse reproductive endocrine disorders, including polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis. The gut microbiota plays a vital role in shaping various physiological functions, including immune, neurological, metabolic, and endocrine functions. Recent evidence indicates that both gut and vaginal microbiotas are involved in the regulation of sex hormones and female reproductive system.

Scientific literature also documents that gut microbiota alterations can remotely affect vaginal immunity through the modulation of circulating immune cells. Gut microbiota-derived metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids, can reach the vagina through circulation and modulate the vaginal microenvironment.

Given the study findings, the researchers suggest that probiotics could offer a promising avenue for future therapeutic development. However, they emphasize that clinical trials in humans are needed to confirm these effects. The current results are based on a preclinical mouse model, and direct clinical application in women with POI is not yet supported by sufficient evidence.

Probiotics may help alleviate clinical symptoms, such as atrophic vaginal inflammation and metabolic syndrome, and improve long-term quality of life in women living with POI.

Future studies should focus on exploring specific mechanisms involved in probiotic-mediated regulation of microbial composition and improvement of ovarian functions to clinically establish the therapeutic potential of probiotics in patients with chemotherapy-induced ovarian insufficiency. The researchers noted that clinical studies in human populations are currently underway.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2025, July 04). Probiotics improve ovarian damage in premature menopausal mice. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 04, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250704/Probiotics-improve-ovarian-damage-in-premature-menopausal-mice.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Probiotics improve ovarian damage in premature menopausal mice". News-Medical. 04 July 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250704/Probiotics-improve-ovarian-damage-in-premature-menopausal-mice.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Probiotics improve ovarian damage in premature menopausal mice". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250704/Probiotics-improve-ovarian-damage-in-premature-menopausal-mice.aspx. (accessed July 04, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2025. Probiotics improve ovarian damage in premature menopausal mice. News-Medical, viewed 04 July 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250704/Probiotics-improve-ovarian-damage-in-premature-menopausal-mice.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Probiotics improve emotional state in healthy adults, study finds
Vegetables and dairy may lower endometriosis risk
How your diet and probiotics can improve vaccine effectiveness
New study explores link between gut microbiome and autism spectrum disorder
Can yogurt and kefir help prevent osteoporosis? Scientists examine the facts
Supplements over salmon? Study finds pregnant women choose capsules over food
Researchers find gut bacteria rapidly soak up ‘forever chemicals’
Early allergen introduction reduces childhood food allergy risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Probiotics remain potent in simple plant-based drinks