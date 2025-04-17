Legal challenge puts ACA’s preventive health services in jeopardy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Stanford UniversityApr 17 2025

A study by the Stanford Prevention Policy Modeling Lab (PPML) finds that almost 30% of privately insured individuals in the United States, or nearly 40 million people, use at least one of the free preventive health services guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

But those services are now under threat by an ongoing legal challenge.

On April 21, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in Kennedy v. Braidwood Management Inc. to decide whether to uphold the ruling from a Texas district court that the ACA preventive services mandate was unconstitutional.

The ACA requires that private insurers cover specific preventive services at no cost to patients, such as blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol tests, and cancer, HIV and hepatitis C virus screenings. One set of services mandated for no-cost coverage follows recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which bases these recommendations on strong evidence of effectiveness in improving health through prevention and early detection of disease. The legality of mandating USPSTF-recommended services is the focus of the current case.

Who uses preventive services?

The PPML team from Stanford School of Medicine and Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health looked at claims data from privately insured individuals in the United States, state by state. They determined how many people received, at no cost, any of the 10 services most likely jeopardized by Braidwood.

The study published in JAMA Health Forum found that almost 30% of privately insured individuals, and almost half of privately insured women, use at least one of the 10 services at no cost. They found that 13 states have at least 1 million recipients of these free services-including 3 million (30%) people in Texas, where the case originated.

"Preventive services are essential health care. Eliminating guaranteed free access to these services would likely lead to lower use of evidence-based screening and treatment interventions, and worse health outcomes," said Josh Salomon, PhD, a professor of health policy and director of the Stanford PPML, and senior author on the study.

The threat to preventive services

A previous study indicated that around 150 million U.S. individuals in the have employer-sponsored insurance that makes them eligible for the free services mandated under the ACA. Another study looked at five services potentially affected by Braidwood and estimated that 10 million people received those services. The new Stanford-led study is the most detailed and comprehensive analysis to date on the potential reach of a Braidwood decision, looking at a broad array of jeopardized services and including analysis of who receives these without cost-sharing.

Related Stories

In the Braidwood case, a key part of the Supreme Court's decision will be to evaluate the claim that the mandated coverage of USPSTF-recommended services violates the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, which declares that "officers of the United States" be appointed by the President and then confirmed by the Senate. The USPSTF health experts who recommended the preventive services are not appointed by the President. In the original Texas case, the plaintiffs also asserted that the federal mandate to cover HIV prevention medication violated their religious rights.

The Stanford study focused on a cohort of 16.1 million employee-sponsored health insurance enrollees in the MarketScan database, representing 130.9 million enrollees nationwide. The team identified preventive services most likely to be impacted by Braidwood due to having new or revised USPSTF recommendations since enactment of the ACA. The services included statin use to prevent cardiovascular disease, pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV, medication to reduce breast cancer risk, and new or expanded screenings for breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, hepatitis B virus infection, hepatitis C virus infection, and HIV infection. Among the 39.1 million individuals nationally who received any of these services without cost-sharing, the most widely used services were screenings for cervical cancer and hepatitis C virus and HIV infections.

"The ACA preventive services mandate has been consistently popular in public opinion polls," the researchers said in their study.

"The decision in this case will be important for millions of people with private insurance, across all states, who are currently benefiting from free preventive services thanks to the ACA mandate," said lead author of the study, Michelle Bronsard, MSc, a research fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) and incoming PhD student at Stanford Health Policy.

Source:

Stanford University

Journal reference:

Bronsard, M., Sabety, A., Rönn, M., Swartwood, N. A., & Salomon, J. A. (2025). Use of No-Cost Preventive Services Jeopardized by Kennedy v BraidwoodJAMA Health Forum6(4), e251559. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamahealthforum.2025.1559

Posted in: Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Digital lifestyle program cuts diabetes risk by 46% in prediabetics, study of 130k+ adults reveals
Diabetes medications may help shield the brain from cognitive decline
Blood test detects Parkinson’s years before symptoms appear using RNA markers
Want lower blood pressure? Pass the bananas, not the salt
India, China, and the US will drive global diabetes burden by 2050, study finds
Monitoring Type 2 Diabetes progression using ultrasound localization microscopy
New study connects parasitic disease to genetic changes in the cervical lining
Radiation from CT scans linked to future cancer risks in children and adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Are food additives linked to type 2 diabetes?