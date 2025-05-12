Trilobio raises $8M to deliver whole lab automation for biologists

Trilobio, the Company building the fully automated robotic lab-in-a-box for biologists, today announced it has raised $8 million USD Seed investment. The oversubscribed round was led by Initialized Capital, including participation from Argon Ventures and Lowercarbon Capital.

Trilobio was founded in 2021 to address the established data quality and reproducibility challenges limiting research efficiency; it is estimated that 77% of biologists cannot reproduce their own or other's research, despite latest advances in laboratory automation tools. Trilobio's co-founders, Roya Amini-Naieni and Maximilian Schommer, were named on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for their contributions to advances in Manufacturing & Industry. To date, the Company has raised over $11 million, including support from Julian Capital, Juniper, Future Labs Capital, 1517 Fund, Alumni Ventures, Angel Squad, Sequel, Nucleus Capital, Gaingels and others, and has deployed its whole laboratory automation platform at leading biology labs across the United States.

This investment will support the expansion of the Trilobio Platform's robotics capabilities and no-code software features, enabling a growing portfolio of purpose-built lab devices and protocols to be integrated into a single, fully automated platform. Leveraging continual advancement and expansion of the Platform, Trilobio is providing an accessible and scalable solution to transform genetic engineering, synthetic biology and life science research processes, enabling scientists at the cutting-edge to execute research reproducibly, rapidly, and accurately.

Roya Amini-Naieni, CEO and Co-Founder at Trilobio, commented: "Today's research is more collaborative, innovative, and insightful than ever before, and yet has not reached its full potential because of our inability to reliably reproduce, share, and collectively improve experiments. The future of the field depends on affordable new technologies that empower scientists to overcome these obstacles."

Our mission at Trilobio is to redefine the relationship between scientists and the technologies that power their work every single day, enabling new scientific heights to be reached. We are thankful to have the support of a fantastic portfolio of investors who share our vision. It's time for true automation-connecting and fully automating all processes in the modern biology lab and making the dream of walk-away capabilities a reality." Roya Amini-Naieni, CEO and Co-Founder at Trilobio

The Trilobio Platform consists of the foundational robot, the Trilobot, which is fully programmable through Trilobio OS, the intelligent no-code protocol design software. Each Trilobot houses up to eight different interchangeable lab device tools, effectively creating a self-contained lab in a single device, for example grippers, various pipette tools, and a tube cap/de-capper. The Trilobots, which automatically calibrate themselves and plasticware, can be instantly linked together and work collaboratively, enabling a fleet to be adjusted to individual research requirements and scale capacity instantly.

A user's research protocol is entered into Trilobio OS just like writing a lab notebook entry, initiating the software engine to plan and execute all details without further action required and eliminating hours of coding and research design. Trilobio OS determines the optimal execution of the protocol which can be automatically adjusted for speed, cost, or accuracy. In total, the Trilobio Platform is purpose-built to ensure each step of the workflow is reproducible in any other Trilobio-enabled lab, without the need for hardware recalibration or rewrite of protocols. By providing a reliable and standardized approach, the technology streamlines research design and execution time down to minutes from days or even weeks.

"Roya and Max are uniquely qualified to build the future of lab automation given their interdisciplinary expertise in biology and robotics. I've never seen another founding team with this skillset," said Andrew Sather, Partner at Initialized Capital. "Trilobio is a force-multiplier for the Bio Age, empowering scientists to improve our quality of life and move our species forward."