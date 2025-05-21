Perceptive eclinical launches Clinphone Pro: An innovative RTSM platform built by RTSM experts for RTSM experts

Perceptive eClinical unveils ClinPhone Pro, a next-generation RTSM platform. Built on over 30 years of experience, ClinPhone Pro integrates seamlessly within the clinical technology ecosystem, offering advanced drug supply simulation and rolling forecast capabilities. This enables sponsors and CROs to plan smarter and run more sustainable trials without adding operational burden.

ClinPhone Pro reflects Perceptive's commitment to impactful innovation while simplifying operations for sponsors, CROs, and clinical sites. The platform provides an intuitive user interface and enhances compliance with dynamic functionality and intelligent automation tailored to global trials.

ClinPhone Pro is the result of staying close to our clients, truly listening to their challenges, and building a scalable SaaS ecosystem that equips sponsors with the tools to optimize the economics of trial management by shortening timelines and reducing supply costs thus improving their ROI." Mario Papillon, CEO, Perceptive eClinical

Built on a cloud-native architecture, ClinPhone Pro supports agile deployments, seamless integrations, and real-time visibility across the full trial lifecycle — from patient randomization to drug supply management.

"ClinPhone Pro addresses challenges in patient randomization and supply chain management, offering enhanced visibility, control, and responsiveness. It reduces operational risk across the clinical trial lifecycle and matches the precision and reliability of our expert delivery," said Lucy Neale, VP of Delivery at Perceptive eClinical.

Key innovations of ClinPhone Pro:

Cloud-native & scalable: Deployed within Perceptive's unified cloud ecosystem, enabling global reach and operational agility.

Unified data view: A single pane of glass across randomization, inventory, and trial logistics — enhancing decision-making and oversight.

Advanced drug supply simulation: Built-in forecasting and rolling resupply simulations to optimize planning and minimize waste.

Streamlined UX: Intuitive interfaces built with end-user feedback to improve efficiency and reduce training needs.

Interoperability by design: Seamless integration with eCOA, EDC, CTMS, and other systems to support traditional, decentralized and hybrid trials.

Future-ready architecture: Designed to scale with AI integration, adaptive trials, and evolving regulatory standards.

ClinPhone Pro anchors Perceptive's broader eClinical strategy — a connected platform powering the entire participant journey, from screening to study closeout, with speed, accuracy, and confidence across all therapeutic areas.

ClinPhone Pro's advanced drug supply simulation and rolling forecast capabilities enable sponsors and CROs to optimize planning and minimize waste, resulting in significant cost savings.

The addition of ClinPhone Pro into the portfolio of Perceptive eClinical constitutes an evolution of the legacy RTSM products and complements ClinPhone 5, which addresses a different segment of the market. This allows Perceptive eClinical to satisfy clients who want a multi-solution integrated platform, while others prefer best-of-breed applications.