Exploring how type 2 inflammation influences heart health and asthma

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Asthma and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are intricately linked, because of their widespread prevalence and shared pathophysiological processes.

People who have experienced overlapping asthma exacerbation, persistent asthma, or asthma-chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) face elevated CVD morbidity and mortality risks. These risks are exacerbated in cases of type 2 asthma, a common phenotype of severe asthma leading to accelerated CVD progression.

However, type 2 inflammation also exhibits protective effects against CVDs. This review explores the dual role of type 2 inflammation in CVDs, emphasizing its detrimental effects (e.g., exacerbating atherosclerosis) and protective mechanisms (e.g., release of atheroprotective cytokines such as IL-5 and IL-13).

Furthermore, it examines the therapeutic potential of anti-asthma medications targeting type 2 inflammation to mitigate CVD progression.