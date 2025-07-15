New 3D bio-printed model closely mimics the complexity of natural lung tissue

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of British Columbia Okanagan campusJul 15 2025

UBC Okanagan researchers have developed a 3D bio-printed model that closely mimics the complexity of natural lung tissue, an innovation that could transform how scientists study lung disease and develop new treatments.

Dr. Emmanuel Osei, Assistant Professor in the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science, says the model produces tissue that closely resembles the complexity of a human lung, enabling improved testing of respiratory diseases and drug development.

"To conduct our research and the testing that's required-where we're studying the mechanisms of complex lung diseases to eventually find new drug targets-we need to be able to make models that are comparable to human tissues."

The research team used a bioink composed of light-sensitive polymer-modified gelatin and a polymer called polyethylene glycol diacrylate to 3D print a hydrogel that includes multiple cell types and channels to recreate vessels, mimicking the structure of a human airway.

Once printed, the hydrogel performs much like the complex mechanical properties of lung tissue, improving how researchers study cellular responses to stimuli.

"Our goal was to create a more physiologically relevant in vitro model of the human airway," says Dr. Osei, who also works with UBC's Centre for Heart Lung Innovation. "By integrating vascular components, we can better simulate the lung environment, which is crucial for studying diseases and testing therapeutics."

Dr. Osei explains that when someone has lung cancer, a surgeon-with the patient's consent-can remove the cancerous section along with some normal lung tissue and provide these samples to researchers.

However, a researcher has no control over how much tissue they will receive. They might get a small piece of tissue which they bring to the lab and add various chemicals for testing. Now, with 3D bioprinting, we can isolate cells from these donated tissues and potentially recreate additional tissue and test samples to conduct research in our labs and not rely on or wait for contributed tissues."

Dr. Emmanuel Osei, Assistant Professor. Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science

Dr. Osei says many forms of lung disease currently have no cure, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and cancer. Being able to establish models that allow for testing is a significant advancement in respiratory disease research and drug development.

Published in Biotechnology and Bioengineering, in collaboration with Mitacs and supported by the Providence Health Care, the study is a step toward assessing aspects of lung diseases such as scarring and inflammation, and may lead to future cures for various illnesses.

Related Stories

The paper detailed tests, including exposing the bio-printed 3D model to cigarette smoke extract, allowing the researchers to observe increases in pro-inflammatory cytokines, or markers of inflammatory responses to nicotine in lung tissue.

"The fact that we've been able to create the model, then use particular triggers like cigarette smoke, to demonstrate how the model will react and mimic aspects of lung disease is a significant advancement in studying complex mechanisms of lung disease that will aid in studying how we treat them," says Dr. Osei.

"Our model is complex, but due to the reproducibility and optimal nature of bio-printing, it can be adapted to include additional cell types or patient-derived cells, making it a powerful tool for personalized medicine and disease modelling."

Dr. Osei notes that moving forward with this work puts his research team in a unique position to collaborate with colleagues such as UBC's Immunobiology Eminence Research Excellence Cluster, biotechnology companies and those with an interest in advancing bioartificial models.

Source:

University of British Columbia Okanagan campus

Journal reference:

Phogat, S., et al. (2025). Establishing a 3D Vascularized Tri‐Culture Model of the Human Airways via a Digital Light Processing Bioprinter. Biotechnology and Bioengineering. doi.org/10.1002/bit.29013.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Multi-contaminant water treatment could prevent tens of thousands of cancer cases
Energy waves on cancer cell surfaces linked to tumor growth and aggressiveness
Updated NeoVax cancer vaccine shows improved immune response in melanoma trial
HPV16 and 18 nearly eliminated in vaccinated Danish women but other high risk types persist
Exercise improves cancer outcomes by shaping the gut microbiome
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
Neural stem cell grafts show promise for myelin repair in multiple sclerosis
Lasting COVID-19 vulnerability in childhood cancer survivors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
EAGLE model predicts key lung cancer mutations from routine biopsy