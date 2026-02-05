Stem cell implants aim to restore dopamine in Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects more than one million people in the United States, with approximately 90,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Although available treatments can help manage symptoms, there is currently no cure or therapy proven to slow the progression of the disease.

Parkinson's disease is associated with reduced dopamine release in the brain. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter essential for movement, memory, mood and other functions. Research has shown that the tremors, stiffness, slow movement and other symptoms of Parkinson's disease are caused by the progressive loss of dopamine-producing brain cells, disrupting the brain's ability to regulate movement.

Keck Medicine of USC is conducting an early phase clinical trial investigating the safety and effectiveness of implanting specialized stem cells into the brain that have been programmed to replace damaged brain cells and produce dopamine.

If the brain can once again produce normal levels of dopamine, Parkinson's disease may be slowed down and motor function restored." Brian Lee, MD, PhD, neurosurgeon with Keck Medicine and principal investigator of the study

Unique stem cell therapy

The therapy is a relatively new type of lab-generated stem cell called induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Unlike embryonic stem cells, iPCSs are adult cells, such as skin or blood cells, reprogrammed to a "blank slate" state capable of evolving into any type of cell.

"We believe that these iPSCs can reliably mature into dopamine-producing brain cells, and offer the best chance of jump-starting the brain's dopamine production," said Xenos Mason, MD, a neurologist who specializes in Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders with Keck Medicine and co-principal investigator of the study.

During the procedure, Lee drills a small hole in the patient's skull to access the brain, then precisely implants the stem cells into the basal ganglia, a part of the brain that controls movement, under the guidance of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

After surgery, patients are monitored for 12-15 months for any changes in their Parkinson's disease symptoms and for possible side effects including dyskinesia - excess movements - or infection. The doctors will continue to monitor the patients and their Parkinson's disease symptoms for up to five years.

"Our ultimate goal is to pioneer a technique that can repair patients' motor function and offer them a better quality of life," said Lee.

Keck Medicine is one of three organizations in the United States participating in the clinical trial. The multisite study includes a total of 12 participants with moderate to moderate-severe Parkinson's disease.

This announcement is intended to share information about Keck Medicine's research involvement and is not soliciting participants.