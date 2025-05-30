WHO calls on governments to ban flavors in all nicotine products

Flavors like menthol, bubble gum and cotton candy are masking the harshness of tobacco and nicotine products turning toxic products into youth-friendly bait. flavors not only make it harder to quit but have also been linked to serious lung diseases. Cigarettes, which still kill up to half of their users, also come in flavors or can have flavors added to them.

"Flavors are fuelling a new wave of addiction, and should be banned," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. "They undermine decades of progress in tobacco control. Without bold action, the global tobacco epidemic, already killing around 8 million people each year, will continue to be driven by addiction dressed up with appealing flavors."

The publication, flavor accessories in tobacco products enhance attractiveness and appeal reveals how flavors and accessories like capsule filters and click-on drops are marketed to bypass regulations and hook new users.

Flavors are a leading reason why young people try tobacco and nicotine products. Paired with flashy packaging and social media-driven marketing, they've increased the appeal of nicotine pouches, heated tobacco, and disposable vapes into addictive and harmful products, which aggressively target young people.

We are watching a generation get hooked on nicotine through gummy bear-flavored pouches and rainbow-coloured vapes. This isn't innovation, it's manipulation. And we must stop it." Dr. Rüdiger Krech, WHO Director of Health Promotion

WHO reiterates that tobacco products, including heated tobacco products expose users to cancer-causing chemicals and should be strictly regulated.

Situation in the Americas

According to recent data, the Region of the Americas currently has the second highest prevalence of tobacco use among adolescents aged 13 to 15 years, with 11.9% of boys and 10.7% of girls reporting use. The region also shows the smallest gender gap, indicating a concerning equalization in consumption patterns. At the same time, the use of electronic cigarettes is on the rise, particularly among adolescents and youth. In this age group, the regional average for e-cigarette use stands at 5.4%, a figure alarmingly close to the prevalence of conventional cigarette use, which is 6%.

In response to this situation, countries in the Americas have made progress in implementing effective measures to reduce tobacco use and counter the strategies employed by the tobacco industry. Ten Member States have adopted comprehensive bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, some of which also cover emerging products such as electronic cigarettes. In addition, seven countries have completely banned the sale of these products.

As a result of these efforts and the implementation of measures outlined in the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), it is estimated that the number of tobacco users in the Region has declined from 159 million in the year 2000 to 129 million in 2025—an 18.87% reduction. This downward trend reflects the positive impact of regulations such as 100% smoke-free environments and graphic health warnings on tobacco packaging, as well as growing awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco on health, the economy, and the environment.

World No Tobacco Day was created by WHO Member States in 1987 and is observed annually on May 31 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use. This year's campaign aims to expose industry strategies that manipulate the appearance and appeal of tobacco and nicotine products. By unmasking these tactics, the initiative seeks to raise awareness, promote policy change, and reduce demand, especially among youth.