Aging metabolism reduces effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ludwig Cancer ResearchMay 23 2025

A Ludwig Cancer Research study has discovered that the metabolic decline that accompanies aging impairs the efficacy of CAR-T cell therapy, an immunotherapy in which T cells of the immune system are taken from patients, engineered to target cancer cells and reinfused into the same patients for treatment.

Researchers led by Ludwig Lausanne's Helen Carrasco Hope and Nicola Vannini, and their colleague Denis Migliorini of Geneva University Hospitals, report in the current issue of Nature Cancer how dysfunctional mitochondria-which are essentially the batteries of the cell-compromise the ability of CAR-T cells derived from aged mice to kill cancer cells. This dysfunction, they show, stems from the age-related decline in pools of NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a molecule of critical importance to energy production, metabolism and mitochondrial function. The researchers report that replenishing NAD+ reverses this dysfunction in preclinical models of cancer, suggesting a novel strategy to enhance cell therapies for older cancer patients.

Our findings strengthen the growing recognition that aging fundamentally reshapes immune cell function and metabolism. They highlight the urgent need to model age more accurately in preclinical studies so that therapies are developed with the real-world cancer population in mind-where most patients are older adults."

Helen Carrasco Hope, Ludwig Lausanne

The researchers show that CAR-T cells produced from the T cells of aged mice tend to lack "stemness"-the capacity to expand rapidly and efficiently kill their cellular targets. These capabilities are restored by NAD+ supplementation. To do that, the team used NAD+-boosting compounds currently under clinical investigation for other conditions, demonstrating that their strategy may be readily translated for clinical evaluation as a support for CAR-T cell cancer therapies.

Notably, parallel analyses of clinical datasets by the researchers confirmed that both chronological age and NAD⁺-related gene expression correlate with outcomes of CAR-T therapy in patients.

"This is a major step toward personalized and age-conscious immunotherapy," said Vannini. "By correcting age-related metabolic defects, we could improve outcomes for a large segment of cancer patients."

Source:

Ludwig Cancer Research

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New genetic mutation linked to increased prostate cancer risk in Ashkenazi Jewish men
Genomic study of non-Hispanic Black veterans with prostate cancer yields key insights for precision medicine
Vitamin D supplements help preserve telomere length in aging adults
Physical function before treatment predicts response to daratumumab in multiple myeloma
Prototype of new machine developed to detect tumors in women with dense breast tissue
Novel nanoparticle could make ultrasound-based cancer treatments more effective and safer
Air travel disrupts DNA repair in flight crew, raising cancer concerns
Diabetes drug shows potential in slowing prostate cancer progression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Combination of two drugs shows promise in treating B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia