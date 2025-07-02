Advancing treatment for urothelial cancer with enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab

A new review was published in Volume 16 of Oncotarget on June 17, 2025, titled "Optimizing enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab therapy."



First authors Elias Antoine Karam of the Gustave Roussy and Saint-Joseph University of Beirut and Yaghi César Céline from the Saint-Joseph University of Beirut, along with their colleagues, reviewed recent developments about treating advanced urothelial carcinoma (aUC), an aggressive form of bladder cancer. Their review highlights how combining enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment offers a major improvement for patients with limited options and poor prognoses.



Advanced urothelial cancer has traditionally been treated with platinum-based chemotherapy, which often causes serious side effects and offers limited long-term benefit. Many patients are even ineligible for it due to underlying health conditions. The new combination presents a more effective and better-tolerated alternative, as shown in recent clinical trials reviewed by the authors.

Enfortumab vedotin targets Nectin-4, a protein present in most urothelial cancer cells, delivering a cancer-killing agent directly into tumors. Pembrolizumab helps the immune system detect and destroy cancer cells. Together, they have shown strong results in extending survival with fewer serious side effects than chemotherapy. These findings led to FDA approval in 2023 for use in a broad range of patients, including those unable to tolerate traditional treatments.

"In the phase II KEYNOTE-052 study, pembrolizumab demonstrated significant efficacy as initial therapy in patients with aUC who were ineligible for a cisplatin-based regimen."

The review also compares this new approach with other evolving strategies, such as therapies using nivolumab and chemotherapy combinations. Among current first-line options, enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab have produced the most promising outcomes. However, the best course of action following disease progression remains unclear.



Other important challenges raised in the review include the high cost of the new therapies, limited patient access to them, and the absence of reliable biomarkers to predict individual response. The authors call for further studies to refine treatment strategies and explore blood-based tools that could guide therapy decisions and minimize side effects.



This review offers a clear summary of how recent clinical advances are reshaping the treatment of aUC. It reflects a shift away from traditional chemotherapy toward immunotherapy and targeted, personalized treatments that aim to extend survival and improve quality of life.