Gene expression study reveals clues to asbestos-linked mesothelioma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Sbarro Health Research OrganizationMay 31 2025

Gene expression leading to alterations in the DNA caused by asbestos exposure may explain the development of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM), a rare and aggressive cancer. By analyzing public RNA-seq data through a comprehensive bioinformatics pipeline, scientists working with the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) have developed an in-depth view of the molecular mechanisms involved in asbestos-induced carcinogenesis. The findings highlight both known and novel genes and pathways, providing valuable insights into the biological processes disrupted in exposed patients. This work contributes to ongoing efforts to define reliable diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers and lays the groundwork for future investigations and potential clinical applications in personalized approaches to MPM management.

The article, titled "From Asbestos Exposure to Carcinogenesis: Transcriptomic Signatures in Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma," describes a new study investigating differential gene expression in malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) associated with documented asbestos exposure, with the aim of identifying specific transcriptomic biomarkers that could support advances in precision medicine.

Published in Experimental and Molecular Pathology, the paper was a collaborative effort between teams led by Professor Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Director of the SHRO and Professor at Temple University, and Professor Elisa Frullanti, Ph.D., Director of the Cancer Genomics & Systems Biology Lab and Professor of Genetics at the University of Siena. The study was conducted within the Med Biotech Hub and Competence Center at the University of Siena, in collaboration with the SHRO and the Sbarro Institute for Molecular Medicine and Cancer Research at Temple University. Funding was provided by the Italian National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (INAIL) through the BRiC-INAIL 2022 program. Co-authors include Diletta Rosati, Bianca Giulia Maurizi, Viola Bianca Serio, Debora Maffeo, Angela Rina, Francesca Mari, and Maria Palmieri.

Using publicly available RNA sequencing datasets, the research team employed a comprehensive bioinformatics pipeline to perform differential gene expression and functional enrichment analyses. The results identified a distinct set of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in MPM patients with documented asbestos exposure. Many of these genes are involved in key biological processes such as ion homeostasis, oxidative stress response, and cellular component disorganization-hallmarks of asbestos-induced cellular damage that may play a role in tumor initiation and progression.

This is not just about cataloging genes. It's about constructing a molecular roadmap of asbestos-induced cancer development. With further validation, this could translate into real-world clinical applications."

Professor Elisa Frullanti, Ph.D., Director of the Cancer Genomics & Systems Biology Lab and Professor of Genetics at the University of Siena

The findings shed new light on the molecular mechanisms of MPM and offer a foundation for future research into predictive and prognostic biomarkers. By pinpointing specific transcriptomic changes, the study contributes to efforts in precision medicine and supports the development of improved diagnostic tools and potential therapeutic targets for this deadly disease.

"This type of precision medicine means that we are one step closer to identifying patients more likely to develop Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma," says Giordano, "and we are closer to developing potential treatments."

As the global incidence of mesothelioma continues to rise-due in part to the long latency period of asbestos exposure and ongoing environmental risks-this study represents a critical step toward more personalized and effective management strategies for patients.

Source:

Sbarro Health Research Organization

Journal reference:

Rosati, D., et al. (2025). From asbestos exposure to carcinogenesis: Transcriptomic signatures in malignant pleural mesothelioma. Experimental and Molecular Pathology. doi.org/10.1016/j.yexmp.2025.104973.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

FOXP4 gene variants reveal new genetic link to long COVID risk
Short type gene variant associated with increased purring in domestic cats
Men with common genetic variant twice as likely to develop dementia
New gene editor evoCAST enables precise insertion of complete genes
Scientists identify early life opportunity for in vivo stem cell gene therapy
Discovery of novel gene candidate sheds light on autism mechanisms
Customized CRISPR gene editing therapy successfully treats infant with rare disease
Single gene found to play a big role in how the liver stores energy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers discover a genetic link to long COVID