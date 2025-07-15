People with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia benefit from exercise yet lack personalized guidance

Personalized exercise guidance is needed for people living with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), the most common type of blood cancer, according to a new study led by the University of Surrey.

The research, published on eJHaem, surveyed 128 CLL patients across the UK, and found that while nearly 80% expressed a desire to participate in exercise programs, 70% reported never receiving any related advice from their healthcare providers.

This research highlights the importance exercise plays in improving the lives of people living with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. Patients are simply not receiving the guidance they need to engage safely and effectively in exercise and physical activity, which we have found can significantly improve the quality of life of those with CLL." Dr. David Bartlett, Senior Lecturer of Exercise Immunology, University of Surrey

The study highlights the positive impact of physical activity on the quality of life and symptom-management for CLL patients: Those who are physically active report a better quality of life, improved physical and daily functioning, and lower levels of fatigue, pain and severity of their symptoms, compared with those who were physically less active.

The study points to a lack of structured prehabilitation (the healthcare interventions that aim to prevent complications and side effects ahead of surgery) and rehabilitation programs (the interventions that aim to help recover from injuries, illnesses and medical treatments), for CLL patients within national healthcare systems, including the NHS.

The research also found that most preferred virtual classes at home or in community clinics, over hospital-based or public group settings, indicating the importance of cost, flexibility and proximity to home. Patients also valued guidance from cancer care specialists, such as exercise physiologists and physiotherapists, over peer-led or general fitness instruction.

PhD student Ellie Miles adds:

"It's not a one-size-fits-all solution, as the treatment status and symptomology are factors to consider when developing CLL-specific exercise programs. Patients want and need expert, tailored advice that addresses their unique challenges and preferences."