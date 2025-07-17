New funding empowers Be Well Texas to combat opioid crisis

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has selected Be Well Texas, an initiative of the Be Well Institute on Substance Use and Related Disorders at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio), to lead a major expansion of opioid use disorder and recovery support services across Texas.

Be Well Texas has been awarded funding to administer two key components of the state's opioid response under a Needs Capacity Assessment initiative: medications for opioid use disorder treatment services and recovery support services.

This initiative is part of the broader Texas Targeted Opioid Response and Peer Support and Recovery Services strategy, aimed at reducing overdose deaths and building a lasting recovery infrastructure. The funding enables Be Well Texas and its partners across the state to expand treatment access, improve continuity of care and reach both rural and urban communities with life-saving services.

"We are honored by the trust placed in us by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and grateful for their leadership in addressing the challenge of substance use across the state," said Jennifer Sharpe Potter, PhD, MPH, founding director of the Be Well Institute and senior vice president for research at UT Health San Antonio.

This work would not be possible without the partnerships we've built with community leaders, providers and recovery organizations throughout Texas. Together, we are committed to expanding compassionate, evidence-based care for those affected by substance us." Jennifer Sharpe Potter, Founding Director, Be Well Institute

This award represents a unique collaboration between two state entities – HHSC and UT Health San Antonio – united by a shared vision: increasing access to high-quality, evidence-based and person-centered substance use services. As the lead agency, Be Well Texas will provide technical expertise, oversight and implementation support through a comprehensive network of treatment, recovery and provider engagement programs backed by the Be Well Institute's deep clinical and public health experience.

"This is not just an expansion – it's a continuation and amplification of the work Be Well Texas and its partners have been doing for years to scale effective, innovative models across Texas," Potter said. "It reflects a growing momentum to ensure every Texan has access to care that works – wherever they are."

Since 2021, the Be Well Texas initiative has served as a trusted partner in the state's overdose prevention efforts, providing low-barrier clinical care, a robust statewide Provider Network, workforce training and substance use solutions at scale. The new funding will allow for even greater reach and integration of these services into Texas communities most in need.