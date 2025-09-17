Targeted radiation shows promise for rare solitary fibrous tumors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular ImagingSep 17 2025

A novel targeted radiation approach for a rare form of malignant tumor-the solitary fibrous tumor (SFT)-has shown significant success, achieving a near-complete response in three patients. The therapy significantly reduced cancer activity and provided symptom relief, underscoring its potential as a viable treatment option. This research was published in the September issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

SFT is a rare type of soft tissue tumor with few treatment options available. Although most SFTs are classified as benign with minimal risk of recurrence, about 15 to 20 percent are malignant, and those considered benign have the potential for malignant transformation. For patients with malignant disease, treatment options are scarce, and outcomes are often poor.

In several sarcomas, particularly SFT, fibroblast activation protein (FAP) is highly expressed on the surface of tumor cells and surrounding fibroblasts. We sought to deliver radiation therapy directly to the FAP target with the novel radioligand therapy, 90Y-FAPI-46."

Helena Lanzafame, MD, researcher, Department of Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital Essen, Germany

The study included three patients who had already tried multiple standard therapies without success. Molecular analysis of their tumor tissues revealed remarkably high levels of the FAP protein, confirmed with advanced FAPI-46 PET imaging. Patients received four cycles of 90Y-FAPI-46 therapy and their treatment response was evaluated with 18F-FDG and 68Ga-FAPI-46 PET/CT.

Imaging revealed that all patients experienced tumor shrinkage or disease stabilization, as well as significant relief from symptoms, such as severe fatigue and abdominal pain. In addition, no serious side effects were observed among the patients.

"This is the first time we have seen such strong and deep responses in advanced SFT using this precision radiation approach," noted Rainer Hamacher, MD, lead oncologist in the Department of Medical Oncology, Sarcoma Center, West German Cancer Center at University Hospital Essen. "Our findings suggest that screening for FAP expression could help identify patients most likely to benefit from this novel therapy."

The team emphasizes that these are early results from a small number of carefully selected patients. Larger prospective clinical trials are needed to confirm the therapy s safety and effectiveness, and to understand how best to integrate it into existing treatment strategies.

Source:

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

Journal reference:

Lanzafame, H., et al. (2025). 90Y-FAPI-46 Theranostics Leads to Near-Complete Metabolic Response in 3 Patients with Solitary Fibrous Tumors. Journal of Nuclear Medicine. doi.org/10.2967/jnumed.125.269572

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Leading cancer organizations release updated guideline on post-mastectomy radiation therapy
New $224 million proton therapy center coming to Penn Presbyterian
How hydrogels are shaping the future of targeted cancer drug delivery
AI-powered virtual MRI imaging enables safer and more accurate tumor detection
Mass General Brigham researchers share cancer research discoveries at ASCO 2025
Radiation primes the immune system to attack lung tumors resistant to immunotherapy
AI tool matches doctors in accurately outlining lung tumors on CT scans
Hydrogels could be key to safer, smarter cancer drug delivery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Shorter radiation treatment after surgery found safe for prostate cancer patients