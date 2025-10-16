Study uncovers mechanisms regulating the cell’s primary cilia

Prof. Dr. Elif Nur Fırat Karalar from Koç University's Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics and her team have uncovered the molecular mechanisms responsible for regulating a structure that plays a critical role in how cells communicate with their environment. Their new study has been published in Communications Biology.

The cell's antennas: Primary cilia

Found on the surface of almost every cell, the primary cilium is a tiny antenna-like projection that enables the cell to sense environmental signals. Through this structure, cells regulate essential processes such as growth, development, and adaptation. For healthy functioning, primary cilia must maintain the correct length, stability, and morphology.

The research highlights the role of DYRK kinases, a family of enzymes that regulate intracellular processes. The findings of Dr. Fırat Karalar and her team show that these kinases are essential for maintaining the length, stability, and shape of primary cilia. When DYRK kinases malfunction, cilia may become abnormally long, structurally deformed, or unstable. In such cases, the cell loses its ability to properly sense and process external signals.

Implications for human health

This discovery not only advances our understanding of fundamental cell biology but also provides new perspectives on health conditions linked to ciliary dysfunction, such as developmental disorders, kidney diseases, and vision loss. Moreover, it may open new avenues for addressing complex diseases in the future by uncovering potential targets for therapeutic intervention.