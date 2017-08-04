Most common myths about use of e-cigarettes

August 4, 2017

The Government has recently announced its ‘Tobacco Control Plan’ which aims to slash smoking rates from 15.5% to 12% of the population by 2022.

Despite the obvious health and monetary benefits for stopping smoking, vaping has been suffering a bit of an image problem recently, with attacks claiming it is a gateway to smoking for young people, and causes health problems for the user and those around them.

The NHS reports cigarette smoking “is the biggest cause of preventable deaths in England, accounting for more than 80,000 deaths each year. One in two smokers will die from a smoking-related disease.”

Related Stories

According to the Action on Smoking and Health, 2.9 million people now vape in Britain, with half saying they are using it to stop smoking, something that is encouraged by the NHS, Public Health England and The Royal College of Physicians, which explains:

“In the interests of public health, it is important to promote the use of e-cigarettes, NRT and other non-tobacco nicotine products as widely as possible as a substitute for smoking in the UK.”

Vaping is also a cheaper alternative to smoking. The price of tobacco products has rocketed by 99% since 2005 with inflation and the increase of taxation. Just this year, the Chancellor Philip Hammond, announced in the Spring Budget, the average price of a pack of 20 premium cigarettes would rise from £9.91 to £10.26 under new taxation. According to ASH (Action on Smoking and Health) A 20-a-day smoker of a premium brand will spend about £3,600 a year on cigarettes.

To further comment on why vaping isn’t dangerous compared to smoking a cigarette, Graham McKenzie, Flavour Boss Operations Director says:

Second-hand smoke from cigarettes increases a non-smoker's risk of getting lung cancer by a quarter. And with the big clouds of vapor that e-cigs create, you could be mistaken for thinking that it’s very dangerous for those around you too.

But the big difference between e-cigs and traditional cigarettes is the lack of burning, because e-cigs heat up electronically and not through burning, no smoke is actually released. The vapor clouds are actually made of water vapor, containing propylene glycol and/or glycerin.

Source:

https://flavour-boss.co.uk/knowledge/three-myths-vaping/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

E-cigarette use linked to greater risk of subsequent cigarette smoking in youth
Efforts to reduce smoking undermined by availability of cheap tobacco
Worldwide report on tobacco control measures - progress over last 10 years
New data reveals potential of snus in reducing impact of tobacco-related diseases
NAM and FDA’s CTP select Tobacco Regulatory Science Fellows for 2017-2018
African-American patients have increased gene mutations in tobacco-related tumors, study finds
Vaping devices helping to reduce traditional smoking rates
E-cigarette use may influence subsequent cigarette experimentation in never smokers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New regulation plan for preventing tobacco and nicotine related adverse effects by FDA