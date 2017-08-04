New study investigates how parenthood is linked to conflicts between family generations

August 4, 2017

Intergenerational relations include various forms of help and support but also tensions and conflicts. Although relations with in-laws are the subject of many anecdotes and proverbs across cultures, they remain little studied in contemporary societies. A new study investigates how being a parent is associated with conflicts between family generations. The research is part of the Generational Transfers in Finland - research project lead by Professor Anna Rotkirch and funded by the Academy of Finland.

Using survey data from Finland with over 1,200 respondents, the authors studied conflicts that couples reported having with their own parents and their in-laws.

Related Stories

Overall, Finns reported higher conflict occurrence with their own parents than with their in-laws. Compared to childless couples, couples with children were as likely to report conflicts with their own parents. However, they were more likely to report conflicts with their parents-in-law. The results took into account how frequently family members were in contact with each other and how emotionally close they felt, as well as other sociodemographic factors.

Previous studies have shown that in-laws become more "kin-like" to each other when a grandchild unites kin lineages. Treating an in-law almost as biological kin can make the adults involved feel closer to each other and help each other more, what has been called a "kinship premium". This study documented evidence also of a "kinship penalty". As in-laws become more kin-like through the presence of a grandchild, their mutual conflicts increase.

Childcare provided by grandparents is of great help to parents of young children, but may also be a source of conflicts. "Daughters-in-law were more likely to report conflicts when their mother-in-law provided more grandchild care", says researcher Mirkka Danielsbacka. "This indicates that the increase in conflicts between in-laws is related to grandchild care."

Source:

http://www.aka.fi/en

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children
Robotic training method improves posture and walking in children with cerebral palsy
New study examines efficacy of extended-release guanfacine in children with chronic tic disorders
Drinking non-dairy alternatives linked to shorter childhood height
Researchers explore how providers perceive fathers’ role in early intervention services for children
Doctoral student works toward developing gluten-free children’s snack
Parents of children with autism experience greater impact from cognitive behavior therapy for kids
Amyloid precursor protein associated with AD may also be linked to intelligence in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers examine affected canines to help develop effective treatment for children with rare epilepsy