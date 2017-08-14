Endothelial function, effect of exercise in women may be linked more to menopausal status than fitness

August 14, 2017

High physical fitness is known to be related to enhanced blood vessel dilation and blood flow (endothelial function) in aging men. However, for women, endothelial function and the effect of exercise may be related more to menopausal status than fitness. Researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst will present their findings today at the Cardiovascular Aging: New Frontiers and Old Friends conference in Westminster, Colo.

The risk of heart disease increases with age in women, especially after menopause. Researchers studied healthy peri- and postmenopausal women who were regularly active and highly fit as well as women who did not exercise regularly and had relatively low levels of aerobic fitness to determine whether fitness and/or menopause affect blood vessel function. Endothelial dysfunction (low blood vessel reactivity) is considered an early indicator of cardiovascular disease risk. To investigate the endothelial response to exercise, the research team measured flow-mediated dilation (FMD)-;a test that measures how blood vessels respond to increased blood flow-;before and after participants completed 30 minutes of exercise on a treadmill.

Related Stories

Perimenopausal women had higher FMD, and their blood vessels dilated faster-;indicating better endothelial function-;compared with postmenopausal women, when both aerobic fitness groups were combined. Before 30 minutes of treadmill exercise, low and highly fit women had similar FMD. However, after exercise, low-fit women had higher FMD than highly fit women. The researchers also found that when they separated these results by menopausal status, after exercise, low-fit perimenopausal women had the greatest FMD response. These results suggest that low-fit women, particularly those in their perimenopausal years, may benefit from the vascular benefits of exercise. Investigators believe that in light of the data showing little vascular responsiveness in highly fit women and the preliminary nature of the findings, additional research is needed to learn more about the relationship between menopause, regular physical activity and cardiovascular aging.

Source:

http://www.the-aps.org/mm/hp/Audiences/Public-Press/2017/45.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Inflammatory biomarkers may help diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome
Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice
Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?
Shaping the future of oncology treatment
Shortage of Hepatitis B vaccine - prioritization of vaccinations announced in UK
A heart-healthy diet may lower risk of cognitive impairment in old age, studies suggest
Nanotechnology wonders: Organ healing with a single touch!
Immunotherapy shows promise in treatment of Type 1 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Infographic displays facts and information about stem cells, cord blood