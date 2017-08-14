Usage of emojis in office correspondence may not be a very good idea !

By August 14, 2017

Keep your smileys and other emojis to personal communication and social networking, say researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). In an office e-mail usage of emoticons can undermine sharing of information and also create a negative impression.

The new study entitled, “The Dark Side of a Smiley,” was published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science. It is conducted by the researchers from BGU, University of Haifa and Amsterdam University who looked at the usage of these emoticons and their effects. They conducted a battery of experiments with 549 participants from 29 different countries before they came to their conclusions. The study was funded by a grant from the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research.

The Dark Side of a Smiley. Image Credit: pikcha / Shutterstock
The Dark Side of a Smiley. Image Credit: pikcha / Shutterstock

Dr. Ella Glikson, a post-doctorate fellow at the BGU Department of Management, Guilford Glazer Faculty of Business and Management explained that this is the first time a study has shown that while actual smiles can increase the perception of warmth, smileys used in official mails can “decrease perceptions of competence”.

For this study, one of the experiments involved participants to read a work-related e-mail from an unknown person and then rate it according to the warmth and competence. Same message was sent out to all the participants. Some of these messages included emojis while the others did not. Results showed that while face-to-face smiles can improve the feelings of warmth, the same was absent when it was sent via a work e-mail. The results revealed that messages with emoticons were thought to be from a less competent person by most of the participants.

Related Stories

Next the participants were asked to respond to e-mails on formal matters. According to Dr. Glikson, if the replies were formal and without smileys, they tended to be more detailed and also contained more content related information. This means that information sharing was more detailed when it comes to mails without smileys compared to those with smileys, write the researchers.

Another experiment was designed and conducted. In this the use of a smiley was compared to a smiling or neutral photograph. When assessing the photograph, a smiling photograph was perceived as friendlier than one that was neural. But for work related emails, an inclusion of a smiley meant that the sender was perceived as less competent by the participants. Friendliness was not evaluated on the basis of the smileys.

Researchers further looked at the results in terms of gender. The interpretations were looked at when the gender of the e-mail writer was unknown. Most recipients tended to assume that the sender was a female if there was a smiley within the email. This assumption however did not affect the perception of friendliness or competence.

Glikson says that for most of us a virtual smiley is often thought to be a substitute for a real smile. But this study shows that at least for initial encounters, this assumption is not correct. When the recipient is a known one, a virtual smiley can replace a smile, else it is better to avoid smileys in a work-related email.

Source:

http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1948550617720269

Posted in: Medical Research News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study shows the aging brain has trouble generating brain waves required for deep sleep
Study reveals swearing provides tolerance toward pain and makes individuals stronger
Undocumented immigrants do not increase prevalence of drug, alcohol crimes and deaths in the U.S.
Buying time increases happiness, study reveals
New UBC study reveals public attitudes toward under-vaccinated children and their parents
Study reveals swearing provides tolerance toward pain and makes individuals stronger
Late-night tweeting by NBA players linked to worse personal statistics in games
Study reveals swearing provides tolerance toward pain and makes individuals stronger

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Social isolation and loneliness is a greater threat to public health than obesity, study states