New Canadian guidelines offer comprehensive approach to managing pediatric obesity

Study outlines behavioral, pharmacologic, and surgical strategies for treating childhood obesity, highlighting the benefits and trade-offs of each intervention.

Study: Managing obesity in children: a clinical practice guideline. Image Credit: Shutterstock AI Generator / Shutterstock.com

A recent Canadian Medical Association Journal study provides evidence-based recommendations to manage pediatric obesity.

Recommendations to manage pediatric obesity

In the current study, the researchers categorized their recommendations into five behavioral and psychological interventions, three pharmacologic interventions, and two surgical interventions. Multicomponent interventions that incorporate at least two interventions based on nutrition, physical activity, psychology, and technology were strongly recommended.

Nutritional interventions involving specific dietary patterns, such as low-fat, low glycemic index, and Mediterranean-style diets, have successfully been used to manage child obesity. Research has also demonstrated the beneficial effects of physical activity interventions including aerobic or resistance training, with the combination of both aerobic and resistance training most effective.

The certainty of evidence on the efficacy of psychological interventions was moderate. Nevertheless, the researchers recommend psychological interventions for managing obesity in children 18 years of age and younger, including counseling and standardized cognitive behavioral therapies.

The recommendations were neither for nor against technological interventions.

Among children 12 years of age and older, behavioral and psychological interventions should be combined with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), such as exenatide, liraglutide, and semaglutide. Biguanides can also be combined with behavioral and psychological interventions to manage obesity in this pediatric patient population. Lipase inhibitors were not recommended to manage obesity in children.

Related Stories

Surgical interventions can also be used to manage obesity among children. Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy or Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery in combination with behavioral and psychological interventions could be considered for managing obesity in children aged 13 years and older.

Pros and cons

Multicomponent interventions had a small beneficial effect on depression and a greater effect on anxiety. However, no evidence was provided on the effect of these interventions on health-related quality of life (HRQoL).

Moderate to large beneficial effects for triglycerides, total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels were reported.

There was no data on the effects of nutritional interventions on HRQoL, depression, and anxiety. Nevertheless, favorable effects were reported for body mass index (BMI), weight, cholesterol, LDL-C, and homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR).

For physical activity interventions, small effects on HRQoL and BMI z score (BMIz) were observed, with little to no beneficial or harmful effects reported for depression and anxiety. Significant improvements in systolic blood pressure, total cholesterol, LDL-C, triglycerides, and HOMA-IR were observed, whereas moderate effects on diastolic blood pressure and HDL-C were reported.

Psychological interventions had a moderate effect on depression and small effect on HRQoL. Significant improvements in both BMI and weight were also associated with psychological interventions.

Evidence from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) suggests that GLP-1RAs and biguanides have little to no effect on HRQoL, depression, and anxiety, despite the efficacy of GLP-1RAs in reducing BMIz, BMI, and weight. Small beneficial effects were observed for HOMA-IR, triglycerides, and systolic blood pressure.

For laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery, a very large beneficial effect on HRQoL was reported. Although mixed results on the impact of laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy on improving anxiety and depression were observed, BMI and weight decreased significantly because of this procedure. This surgical approach was associated with large beneficial effects on systolic blood pressure, HOMA-IR, HDL-C, and triglycerides.

For Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery, small beneficial effects on anxiety and depression were observed, whereas large beneficial effects on LDL-C, HDL-C, HOMA-IR, and BMIz were reported. The effect of this procedure on triglycerides was large, whereas this surgery had a moderate impact on both systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels.

Study limitations

A key limitation of the current study is that it solely focuses on obesity management, rather than prevention. Furthermore, the steering committee and guideline panel lacked representation from different ages and backgrounds.

The literature searches were completed in 2023, which may have prevented the consideration of more recent studies when devising these recommendations. This is particularly relevant for pharmacologic interventions, which is a rapidly evolving area.

Conclusions

Obesity is a complex disease that increases the risk of long-term medical complications, as well as reduced quality of life and longevity. The guidelines outlined in this study provide evidence for the benefits and potential adverse effects associated with various obesity management interventions, which facilitates informed decision-making between obese children, their families, and healthcare providers.

Journal reference:
  • Ball, G. D. C., Merdad, R., Birken, C. S., et al. (2025) Managing obesity in children: a clinical practice guideline. Canadian Medical Association Journal 197 (14) E372-E389. doi:10.1503/cmaj.241456

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2025, April 17). New Canadian guidelines offer comprehensive approach to managing pediatric obesity. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 17, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250417/New-Canadian-guidelines-offer-comprehensive-approach-to-managing-pediatric-obesity.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "New Canadian guidelines offer comprehensive approach to managing pediatric obesity". News-Medical. 17 April 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250417/New-Canadian-guidelines-offer-comprehensive-approach-to-managing-pediatric-obesity.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "New Canadian guidelines offer comprehensive approach to managing pediatric obesity". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250417/New-Canadian-guidelines-offer-comprehensive-approach-to-managing-pediatric-obesity.aspx. (accessed April 17, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2025. New Canadian guidelines offer comprehensive approach to managing pediatric obesity. News-Medical, viewed 17 April 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250417/New-Canadian-guidelines-offer-comprehensive-approach-to-managing-pediatric-obesity.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study shows minimal lean muscle mass loss with GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP therapy for weight loss
Waist circumference identified as a stronger cancer risk marker in men
Tirzepatide improves kidney, cardiovascular function in patients with obesity and HFpEF
American College of Physicians announces $260,000 in grants to advance equitable obesity care
Hedonic eating fades with obesity—but neurotensin helps bring it back
New research underscores the importance of broader health benefits in obesity care
Adolescent obesity in England rises by 50% over 15 years
US study reveals employer willingness to cover anti-obesity meds despite cost concerns

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New guideline takes a patient-centered approach to managing obesity in children