Leading health organizations release guidance on nutrition support for GLP-1 obesity therapies

Four leading organizations in lifestyle medicine, obesity medicine, and nutrition-the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), and The Obesity Society (TOS)-have jointly released a clinical advisory titled "Nutritional Priorities to Support GLP-1 Therapy for Obesity." Published across four peer-reviewed journals, this consensus-based guidance reflects an interdisciplinary collaboration to help clinicians support patients receiving GLP-1 receptor agonists for obesity care with evidence-based nutritional and behavioral strategies.

GLP-1 therapies, including both single and combination agents, have emerged as powerful tools in the management of obesity, demonstrating average placebo-adjusted weight reductions of 5–18% in clinical trials, along with improvements in metabolic, functional and cardiovascular outcomes. However, sustaining these benefits over time and maximizing patient outcomes require comprehensive care that integrates lifestyle intervention-particularly nutrition therapy-into the treatment plan.

"GLP-1s represent an important advancement in obesity care," said lead author and advisory chair Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, DrPH, of Tufts University. "But these medications can present challenges, including gastrointestinal side effects, risk of micronutrient deficiencies, muscle and bone loss, poor long-term adherence with subsequent weight regain, and high costs; and, on their own, are not enough. Nutrition therapy and lifestyle support are essential components to address these challenges, help patients maximize and maintain health gains over time, and ensure we are using these drugs wisely, effectively, and without bankrupting the healthcare system."

The advisory outlines eight key nutritional priorities to support patients on GLP-1 medications, emphasizing the importance of (1) patient-centered initiation of therapy, (2) careful baseline nutritional assessment, (3) management of gastrointestinal side effects, (4) personalized, nutrient-dense, minimally processed diets, (5) prevention of micronutrient deficiencies (6) adequate protein intake and strength training to preserve lean mass, (7) leveraging a good diet to maximize weight reduction, and (8) promoting other lifestyle changes around activity, sleep, mental stress, substance use, and social connections to maximize long-term success.

Recent evidence supports this integrative model. In studies evaluating combined pharmacologic and lifestyle interventions, patients receiving both GLP-1 therapy and structured nutrition guidance achieved greater weight loss, better adherence, and were more likely to sustain weight loss after discontinuing medication compared to those receiving pharmacotherapy alone (Wadden et al., 2021; Kushner et al., 2022).

Despite the known benefits, most individuals prescribed GLP-1s do not currently receive adequate nutritional counseling or behavioral support. This advisory seeks to fill that gap with practical, interdisciplinary guidance for implementation in clinical practice.

GLP-1s are reshaping the landscape of obesity treatment, but it's clear that medication alone is not a complete solution. This consensus-based guidance highlights the critical role of nutrition in supporting patients on GLP-1 therapy, with clear recommendations for health care providers to optimize outcomes, reduce risks, and fill urgent gaps in care through practical, evidence-informed nutrition strategies." John E. Courtney, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the American Society for Nutrition

While certain considerations-such as GI tolerance and micronutrient balance-are important for clinicians to address, the advisory emphasizes that a proactive lifestyle-based approach can mitigate risks and optimize outcomes. With obesity prevalence continuing to rise worldwide, the integration of nutrition therapy into GLP-1-based care offers a scalable strategy to extend the clinical and economic value of these therapies.

Clinicians are encouraged to use the advisory's tools and frameworks to help patients translate nutrition guidance into sustainable behaviors, making lifestyle medicine an active ingredient in every "prescription" for obesity care.

The joint advisory is simultaneously published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (ASN), Obesity Pillars® (OMA) and Obesity (TOS). Leading researchers will discuss the advisory and its implications during two sessions at NUTRITION 2025, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition to be held May 31–June 3 in Orlando, Florida:

Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, will speak on Nutrition Considerations with Long-term Use of GLP-1RA at 7:45 – 8:15 a.m. EDT on Saturday, May 31 during the Nutrition in Clinical Practice Course.

Monica Agarwal, MD, will speak on Nutritional Priorities to Support GLP-1 Therapy for Weight Loss: A Joint Advisory from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, the American Society for Nutrition, the Obesity Medicine Association, and The Obesity Society at 3:05 – 3:20 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 1 during the Energy and Macronutrient Metabolism (EMM) GEM Forum, Meeting the Nutritional Needs of Patients on Anti-Obesity Medications: What's New?.

Reporters may register to attend NUTRITION 2025 or access selected recorded sessions online with a free.