New Swedish research initiative targets obesity and metabolic diseases

Metabolism and obesity are the focus of a major research initiative by the University of Gothenburg and AstraZeneca, with the support of Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation and Region Västra Götaland. The initiative includes a newly established professorship and research group with a total budget of SEK 200 million over ten years, starting in 2026.

The prevalence of obesity constitutes a growing global epidemic with a major impact on individuals and society. The term metabolic syndrome also includes diseases such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes, which are important risk factors for cardiovascular disease. The overall disease presentation of metabolic disorders is very complex and has a strong impact on the health of affected individuals and on the national economy.

With the parties behind the current initiative now joining forces, it is from positions of strengths already present within metabolism and obesity, with a focus on international excellence in the research team that will be created and developed under the leadership of a scientifically established researcher in the field. The initiative will be a qualitative powerhouse for the Swedish life science sector and for the strong structure within the field that is established in West Sweden.

The research project will run for ten years starting in 2026 with a budget of SEK 200 million. The initiator is Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, which is donating SEK 50 million. AstraZeneca R&D is contributing SEK 100 million and the University of Gothenburg and Region Västra Götaland are each contributing with SEK 25 million.

Deeper understanding that meets needs

The appointed research lead will hold a dual role as a Professor at Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, and as Executive Director at AstraZeneca R&D-center. Both roles are based in Gothenburg.

The University of Gothenburg sees the initiative as strategically important for the entire university. Jenny Nyström is a professor and dean at the medical faculty, Sahlgrenska Academy:

“The focus of the research will be to deepen the understanding of the mechanisms behind obesity and cardiovascular complications in order to develop future treatments that are both safe and effective. We have a clear profile within metabolic disease and its comorbidities, which provides great opportunities for productive collaboration between the parties,” she says.

AstraZeneca has a strong focus on developing new medications for people living with obesity and its co-morbidities.

“We know that obesity is a significant risk factor for a range of serious conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, diabetes and many other chronic diseases. To meet the needs of different patient groups, we need to understand the cellular mechanisms that drive disease development in different populations and develop medical drugs that are tailored accordingly,” says Regina Fritsche-Danielson, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Research and Early Clinical Development at AstraZeneca.

Strong construction that creates benefit

“We have a strong position within life sciences - leading research, innovative companies and a unique culture of collaboration. The new professorship is a clear example of what we can achieve when the region, academia and industry combine strengths. Together, we are tackling one of the biggest public health problems of our time and we are doing so with the aim of creating benefits both for our residents and for patients around the world,” says Helén Eliasson (S), President of the Regional Executive Board at Region Västra Götaland.