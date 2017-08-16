Bespoke filtration equipment facilitates delivery of critical drugs to leading children’s hospital

August 16, 2017

Amazon Filters has supplied a major pharmaceutical manufacturer with bespoke filtration equipment enabling them to fulfill a contract to deliver critical drugs to a leading children’s hospital.

Faced with a shortfall of the required critical drugs, as they couldn’t get the right filtration equipment to filter them and carry on production, the pharmaceutical manufacturer turned to Amazon Filters for a solution.

Neil Pizzey, Managing Director of Amazon Filters, commented:

Faced with the possibility of children not receiving critical drugs,  we prioritized our production schedule enabling us to meet the 4 week lead time given to deliver the bespoke filtration equipment to the customer This was met and we are proud to report that they went on to produce the required medication on time and to a high quality.

He added:

Amazon Filters' understanding and knowledge of pharmaceutical processes and applications is our strength. We are fully conversant with the US FDA and European regulatory requirements for the design and use of filtration products.

Amazon Filters supplies some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies with a wide range of high quality product and utilities filters. Drawing upon its ISO9001-2008 approved manufacturing facility, and talented workforce, the company can provide a bespoke design and manufacture service that enables them to provide filtration systems with improved ergonomics, efficiency and health and safety benefits. Filter products supplied to the pharmaceutical industry are fully traceable and manufactured under clean room conditions. These filters meet the requirements of CFR Title 21 and are USP Class VI Plastics tested.

Source:

https://www.amazonfilters.com/

