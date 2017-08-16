New study aims to provide clarification on concurrent surgery of mitral and tricuspid valves

August 16, 2017

Insufficiency (leakage) of the mitral valve in the left side of the heart can also lead to tricuspid valve insufficiency in the right side of the heart. Should both valves be treated in one operation if the tricuspid valve is only mildly or moderately damaged? This is disputed, partly because reliable data is not yet available. A new study of the German Centre for Cardiovascular Research (DZHK) is intended to provide clarification on this matter.

The mitral valve functions as a valve between the left atrium and the left ventricle of our heart. In the case of mitral valve insufficiency, i.e., leakage of this valve, the blood flows back into the lung and back to the right ventricle. The tricuspid valve in the right side of the heart can also be affected in the process.

This is because the right ventricle must pump against the backlog of blood from the lungs; thus, there is pathological widening of the right ventricle. Consequently, the ring on which the tricuspid valve flaps are suspended is stretched so that the flaps can no longer close tightly. The tricuspid valve is the valve between the right atrium and the right ventricle. Blood thus flows back into the right ventricle. As a result, there is a backflow of "used", deoxygenated blood into the body.

The guidelines state that severe tricuspid valve insufficiency should also be treated during the mitral valve correction or replacement surgery; however, there is uncertainty regarding whether it should be operated on if it is only mildly or moderately impaired. Prof. Dr. med. Volkmar Falk, Medical Director of the German Heart Center Berlin and Director of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, explains why: "Reconstruction of the mitral valve relieves pulmonary circulation and thus the right ventricle. This may mean that surgical treatment of tricuspid valve insufficiency is no longer required. Yet it may also be the case that this valve leakage progresses nevertheless. A second heart operation is then required, which is of course a strain on the patient."

Related Stories

A new study is aiming to clarify whether it is better to operate on both valves concurrently, even if the tricuspid valve does not yet leak much. The guidelines for this patient group could then also be refined. The study "CTSN-TVR—DZHK14" will be conducted by the DZHK together with the US "Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network (CTSN)" and headed by Prof. Falk on the German side. Four hundred patients shall be included. In Germany, a total of 16 centers are participating in the study - 9 of which are DZHK centres. In the USA and Canada there are 20 participating centres.

The collaboration required a lot of groundwork: data security and authorship are only two of many points that needed clarifying. "However, it was worth the effort, because now we have a good foundation for further international collaboration," says Prof. Falk.

In the USA, 105 patients have already been included. In Germany, the enrollment process has just started.

Source:

https://dzhk.de/en/news/latest-news/article/dzhk-study-benefits-of-concurrent-surgery-of-the-mitral-and-tricuspid-valves/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Social media worries young girls into vaginal surgery, say doctors
Immersive VR training for surgeons on emerging medical devices
Simple-to-use Scrubit app revolutionizes operating theater set-up process
Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice
Eight year old successfully receives double hand transplant
Slugs inspire a surgical bio glue
Senator McCain undergoes brain clot removal surgery
Medical methods in the life of Shakespeare’s son-in-law

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

It is important to keep in mind that nontuberculous mycobacteria are environmental, and so unlike mycobacterial tuberculosis, generally this is not a person to person transmitted disease. The organisms are found universally in water and soil and so most people are exposed on a daily basis.

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
YouGov survey reveals risks of DVT during long-haul flights