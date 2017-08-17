Shimadzu wins Frost & Sullivan’s Global General Radiography Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Shimadzu Corporation was recognized for their global strategies and product launch efforts for diagnostic X-ray imaging systems and received the 2017 Global General Radiography Product Line Strategy Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, a major global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. The RADspeed Pro EDGE package general radiography system, the MobileDaRt Evolution MX7 version mobile X-ray system and the SONIALVISION G4 multi-functional universal R/F system, were the systems that determined the merit for this award.

The Global General Radiography Product Line Strategy Leadership Award was newly created in 2017 by Frost & Sullivan, a company that employs more than 1,800 consultants and industry analysts in offices located in more than 40 countries around the world. The award is presented to the company that introduces products and services that demonstrate the highest leadership in the global market for diagnostic X-ray imaging systems in 2016 and employs the best strategies for success.

Shimadzu, while continually designing systems and software to reduce X-ray exposure to patient and caregiver alike and while also improving the quality of images for diagnostic X-rays, was selected to be the first recipient of this award for the year 2016. Additionally, Shimadzu continues developing leading-edge applications supporting numerous types of examinations and diagnostic procedures. These measures and the company’s ability to penetrate the global market with high-performance diagnostic X-ray imaging systems, that meet all types of customer demands and combine versatility and functionality, were highly praised, resulting in the winning of this prestigious award.

“With our constant focus towards contributing to global healthcare, we are committed to offering the highest quality and most reliable products and services everywhere,” said Shimadzu.