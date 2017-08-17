Shimadzu wins Frost & Sullivan’s Global General Radiography Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

August 17, 2017

Shimadzu Corporation was recognized for their global strategies and product launch efforts for diagnostic X-ray imaging systems and received the 2017 Global General Radiography Product Line Strategy Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, a major global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. The RADspeed Pro EDGE package general radiography system, the MobileDaRt Evolution MX7 version mobile X-ray system and the SONIALVISION G4 multi-functional universal R/F system, were the systems that determined the merit for this award.

Related Stories

The Global General Radiography Product Line Strategy Leadership Award was newly created in 2017 by Frost & Sullivan, a company that employs more than 1,800 consultants and industry analysts in offices located in more than 40 countries around the world. The award is presented to the company that introduces products and services that demonstrate the highest leadership in the global market for diagnostic X-ray imaging systems in 2016 and employs the best strategies for success.

Shimadzu, while continually designing systems and software to reduce X-ray exposure to patient and caregiver alike and while also improving the quality of images for diagnostic X-rays, was selected to be the first recipient of this award for the year 2016. Additionally, Shimadzu continues developing leading-edge applications supporting numerous types of examinations and diagnostic procedures. These measures and the company’s ability to penetrate the global market with high-performance diagnostic X-ray imaging systems, that meet all types of customer demands and combine versatility and functionality, were highly praised, resulting in the winning of this prestigious award.

“With our constant focus towards contributing to global healthcare, we are committed to offering the highest quality and most reliable products and services everywhere,” said Shimadzu.

Source:

http://www.shimadzu.com/news/c-od0gjn000000cvkt.html

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

It is important to keep in mind that nontuberculous mycobacteria are environmental, and so unlike mycobacterial tuberculosis, generally this is not a person to person transmitted disease. The organisms are found universally in water and soil and so most people are exposed on a daily basis.

Understanding the rise in NTM infections

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »