Diet's impact on gut bacteria offers new clues in Parkinson's disease management

NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A recent Npj Parkinson's Disease study investigates the association between diet and gut microbiome composition in an effort to identify the functional pathways that affect patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Study: Diet and the gut microbiome in patients with Parkinson's disease. Image Credit: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Diet and PD risk

PD is one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases associated with aging. Some common symptoms associated with PD include progressive motor impairment, as well as non-motor symptoms, such as gastrointestinal (GI) dysfunction, depression, constipation, and cognitive impairment. Specific non-motor symptoms may manifest decades before clinical diagnosis during its prodromal stages.

Previous studies have shown that diet plays a critical role in PD incidence and progression. For example, those who adhere to a high-quality diet measured by the alternate Mediterranean Diet Score (aMED) and Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) are at a lower risk of PD, whereas lower Healthy Eating Index (HEI) —2015 scores have been associated with chronic constipation and hyposmia in PD patients.

Previously, a correlation between cognitive impairment and low fiber intake was established. Additionally, many patients diagnosed with PD at a relatively younger age have reported greater sugar consumption habits.

Poor diet and aging modify the composition of the gut microbiome, in which the concentration of beneficial bacteria decreases and harmful bacteria increases. The gut microbiome's inadequate synthesis of essential nutrients and elevated levels of toxins could result in neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation.

PD patients typically exhibit lower levels of putative short-chain fatty acid (SCFA)- producing bacteria, such as Coprococcus and Butyricicicoccus, as well as higher levels of Akkermansia, pro-inflammatory bacteria. Importantly, SCFAs have anti-inflammatory properties that influence the enteric nervous system, modulate inflammation in the central nervous system, and support normal microglia development. 

Related Stories

To date, few studies have examined the role of diet in the development and progression of PD. Therefore, additional research is needed to explore this relationship and ultimately use these findings to develop suitable interventions to alleviate GI symptoms in PD.

About the study

The current study investigated the association between diet and gut microbial diversity, composition, abundance, and its predicted metagenome in PD patients. To this end, a cross-sectional analysis was performed using a subgroup of PD patients from the Parkinson's Environment and Gene (PEG) study that recruited 832 PD patients between 2001-2007 (PEG1) and 2011-2017 (PEG2).

Patients diagnosed with PD in the last three to five years, were residents of California for at least five years, and did not have other neurological conditions or a terminal illness were recruited. Fecal samples were collected from patients who were re-contacted between 2017-2020 (PEG-Gut). 

A total of 85 participants fulfilled all eligibility criteria and were considered in the current analysis. The study cohort completed the Diet History Questionnaire II (DHQ II) for dietary assessments. Diet quality was measured using the HEI-2015, with total scores ranging between zero and 100 points.

Study findings

Most of the study participants were men of European ancestry, non-smokers, overweight, and well-educated. Interestingly, most PD patients developed constipation in the lowest HEI score tertile.

Consistent with previous reports, the current study confirmed the benefits of a high-quality diet in maintaining a healthy gut in PD patients. A healthy diet leads to reduced putative pro-inflammatory bacteria, which are abundantly found in PD patients as compared to healthy individuals.

Adherence to a high-quality diet with a high HEI score increased the abundance of SCFA-producing bacteria, such as Coprococcus1, Ruminococcaceae, Butyricicoccus, NK4A214 groupHydrogenoanaerobacteriumRomboutsiaNegativibacillus, and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 in PD patients. These bacteria synthesize butyrate that reduces inflammation, thereby providing energy for intestinal epithelial cells and strengthening the intestinal epithelium.

Those who reported greater consumption of added sugar exhibited decreased levels of Romboutsia Butyricicoccus and Coprococcus 1. Increased levels of amyloid-producing bacteria, Klebsiella, were also observed.

PD patients often exhibit increased levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in the serum and colon, which reflects systemic inflammation that could ultimately activate microglia. The activation of microglia is inherently associated with the progression of PD.

Mechanistically, a healthy diet decreases taurine degradation, lipopolysaccharide biosynthesis, as well as the number of circulating lipopolysaccharides and systemic inflammation in PD. A healthy diet in PD patients also increases the Ruminococcaceae family genera in the gut, which supports taurine metabolism and reduces taurine degradation.

Conclusions

The current study indicated that a healthy diet could be extremely beneficial for PD patients, as it could reduce both motor and non-motor symptoms, as well as delay disease progression. Furthermore, a healthy diet increases the levels of putative anti-inflammatory butyrate-producing bacteria and decreases putative pro-inflammatory bacteria in PD patients.

Thus, the study findings emphasize the importance of adhering to a high-quality diet from the initial diagnosis of PD, as it could help maintain a healthy microbiome and delay disease progression. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the ability to maintain a healthy diet can become increasingly difficult as the disease progresses. 

Journal reference:
  • Kwon, D., Zhang, K., Paul, K. C., et al. (2024) Diet and the gut microbiome in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Npj Parkinson's Disease 10(1); 1-9. doi:10.1038/s41531-024-00681-7

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, April 25). Diet's impact on gut bacteria offers new clues in Parkinson's disease management. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 25, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240425/Diets-impact-on-gut-bacteria-offers-new-clues-in-Parkinsons-disease-management.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Diet's impact on gut bacteria offers new clues in Parkinson's disease management". News-Medical. 25 April 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240425/Diets-impact-on-gut-bacteria-offers-new-clues-in-Parkinsons-disease-management.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Diet's impact on gut bacteria offers new clues in Parkinson's disease management". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240425/Diets-impact-on-gut-bacteria-offers-new-clues-in-Parkinsons-disease-management.aspx. (accessed April 25, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. Diet's impact on gut bacteria offers new clues in Parkinson's disease management. News-Medical, viewed 25 April 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240425/Diets-impact-on-gut-bacteria-offers-new-clues-in-Parkinsons-disease-management.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Eating your way to less stress: Mediterranean diet linked to lower stress in Korean baby boomers
Animal study suggests early Western diet exposure linked to lasting memory issues
Penn State study examines how a person's telomeres are affected by caloric restriction
Eating Mediterranean-style during pregnancy linked to healthier moms and babies
New generative AI tool models the infant microbiome
Study reveals key gut microbiome differences in prediabetic patients
Junk food-filled diet in teens may disrupt brains' memory ability for a long time
Statistical analysis highlights the benefits of Mediterranean Diet on emotional well-being

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
DASH diet may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in breast cancer survivors