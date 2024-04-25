PhRMA Foundation awards grants to fight health disparities with digital health tools

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 25 2024PhRMA Foundation

The PhRMA Foundation (PhF) awarded $500,000 grants to David G. Armstrong, DPM, MD, PhD, of the University of Southern California and Nino Isakadze, MD, MHS, of Johns Hopkins University to conduct research using digital health technologies (DHTs) to improve health equity and health outcomes for patients. 

Armstrong and Isakadze were selected out of a group of seven researchers awarded $25,000 planning grants in 2023 by the Foundation to develop comprehensive research proposals to study the use of DHTs for advancing patient health, especially in underserved populations. 

Digital health technologies have great potential to improve health care broadly, but they could be especially impactful for underserved communities if we design and test them with equity in mind. These studies will engage diverse populations to develop digital health solutions targeting treatment challenges for patients with diabetes and heart arrhythmia." 

Amy M. Miller, PhD, President of the PhRMA Foundation

Armstrong, a professor of surgery and neurological surgery at Keck School of Medicine of USC, will lead a project that aims to improve treatment for diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) using special smart boots that relieve pressure from specific areas of the foot. DFUs affect 15% of patients with diabetes -; more than 1 million people annually -; and if inadequately treated, can lead to amputation. Individuals from racial and ethnic minority groups are more likely to develop DFUs, receive amputations, and experience complications, leading to a lower survival rate. 

While pressure offloading boots are considered the gold standard of care for DFU, patients struggle with using them because of discomfort, aesthetics, and mobility restrictions. Armstrong's team seeks to improve patient outcomes with a new smart boot design that allows for remote monitoring of patient activity and adherence to the treatment. 

Related Stories

"This grant from the PhRMA Foundation empowers us to enhance our smart offloading boots, tailoring them to fit the unique cultural and behavioral aspects of minority populations who are most at risk for hospitalization and amputation," Armstrong said. "Our project is a step forward in making state-of-the-art health care accessible and equitable for all, particularly those in underserved communities." 

Isakadze, a clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellow and incoming faculty at Hopkins' School of Medicine, will lead a project to test a digital health intervention for the management of atrial fibrillation (Afib), the most common type of heart arrhythmia. Afib is associated with poor quality of life and increased risk of stroke, heart attack, and death. Evidence shows that modifying risk factors such as weight, physical activity, and tobacco and alcohol use can reduce Afib burden. 

Isakadze's team is working with diverse patients, clinicians, and key stakeholders to design and test an Afib care management program that integrates 1) an Apple watch to track heart health data 2) a mobile app to educate and empower patients in tracking their health and setting health goals, 3) a clinician dashboard with patient data from the mobile app and smartwatch, and 4) individualized weekly health coaching to promote adherence to the virtual program. 

"Receiving the PhRMA Foundation grant will allow us to generate robust evidence to support the use of digital health technologies to enable risk factor modification for diverse patients with Afib and bridge the critical gap in Afib management," Isakadze said. "I am confident that digital health tools have tremendous potential to reach people where they are and transform health care delivery." 

Source:

PhRMA Foundation

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Unraveling the complexities of muscle repair in diabetes: A call for targeted research and therapies
Diet's role in fighting vitiligo highlighted in new research
Research from NY highlights pollution as a key factor in rising cancer rates among youth
Feeling lonely? It may affect how your brain reacts to food, new research suggests
New research sheds light on how GLP-1 obesity drugs may change food cravings
Research confirms no association between SARS-CoV-2 and childhood asthma diagnoses
Neurological Narratives: A Journey into Women's Brain Health Research
New research pinpoints key pathways in prostate cancer's vulnerability to ferroptosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Expanding research and clinical options for children with cancer