Rapid alcohol test reveals user's fitness to drive within couple of minutes

August 22, 2017

The Finnish company Goodwiller has launched a rapid alcohol test it has developed in collaboration with VTT that measures the blood alcohol content from saliva. A disposable test fits easily into a small wallet and reveals the user's fitness to drive within couple of minutes.

Goodwiller Oy's Promilless test was developed in cooperation with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. The test is based on the use of printed biochemical ingredients.

"On the basis of a saliva sample, the innovation incidates when the blood alcohol content exceeds 0.2 ‰ (promilles). The test result is indicated as the darkening of the test strip's 'intelligent paper areas", says Project manager Marika Kurkinen from VTT.

Related Stories

If only the green control zone becomes darker, the blood alcohol content is less than 0.2 ‰, and the test functions properly. If the yellow area on the test strip gets darker, it means that the blood alcohol content has risen above 0.2 ‰.

"With the alcohol test, we want to provide consumers with an easy and convenient way for ensuring that they are fit to drive, and a possibility to act responsibly in traffic," points out CEO Petri Särkelä from Goodwiller.

According to estimates, the use of different self-diagnostic tests related to health and well-being will increase significantly in the future. The printed intelligence technology developed by VTT enables cost-efficient and large-scale production.

Source:

http://www.vttresearch.com/media/news/a-disposable-alcohol-test-reveals-whether-you-are-fit-to-drive-within-two-minutes

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study: Liver inflammation increases cholesterol levels in people with diabetes
Energy drinks among youth paving way for cocaine addictions later finds new study
Infographic displays facts and information about stem cells, cord blood
Moderate alcohol consumption and diabetes – benefits are found in new study
Nanotechnology wonders: Organ healing with a single touch!
Goldfish survive lack of oxygen for months by converting their carbs to alcohol
Alcohol consumption in Europe puts population at increased risk of digestive cancers, report reveals
Alcohol use on the rise in U.S.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI

I'm an MR imaging scientist in the preclinical field. I'm a team leader of the functional and molecular imaging team at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) in QST.

Preclinical research using 1 Tesla desktop MRI
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
American Red Cross is facing blood shortage and urging donors to come forth