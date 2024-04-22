Insightful review explores alcohol-related liver cancer pathogenesis

While heavy drinking is a well-established risk factor for liver cancer, the specific mechanisms by which alcohol contributes to A-HCC remain unclear.

This insightful review, published in Hepatology, provides a comprehensive summary of the pathogenesis, heterogeneity, preclinical approaches, epigenetic and genetic profiles of A-HCC. Compared to other types of liver cancer, A-HCC is often diagnosed at a later stage, when the disease is more advanced. This is partly due to a lack of readily available screening tools for individuals with alcohol-related liver disease (ALD).

A-HCC is a serious public health concern. Our work highlights the importance of understanding how alcohol and its metabolites contribute to this aggressive form of liver cancer. By investigating the unique characteristics of A-HCC, we hope to develop better diagnostic tools and treatment options." Yaojie Fu, lead author of the review

There is a strong connection between alcohol consumptions and the risk of A-HCC. People who drink heavily are at a much higher risk of developing this aggressive form of liver cancer. However, the exact reasons why alcohol contributes to A-HCC are not fully understood. In this regard, the authors proposed that HCC screening and surveillance among patients with alcohol-related cirrhosis, and more accurate methods of risk stratification are critical for the early intervention of A-HCC.

In this review, the authors also discussed the potential role of genetics in A-HCC development. Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) of some specific genes can modify the risk of alcohol related cirrhosis and susceptibility of A-HCC. However, more studies are warranted to decipher the potential mechanisms of how SNPs impact the progression of A-HCC.

More importantly, the review also emphasizes the molecular mechanisms and the heterogeneity of A-HCC. Developing better preclinical models is crucial for a deeper understanding of characteristics, as well as prevention and personalized therapeutics of A-HCC clinically.