Insightful review explores alcohol-related liver cancer pathogenesis

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 22 2024First Hospital of Jilin University

While heavy drinking is a well-established risk factor for liver cancer, the specific mechanisms by which alcohol contributes to A-HCC remain unclear.

This insightful review, published in Hepatology, provides a comprehensive summary of the pathogenesis, heterogeneity, preclinical approaches, epigenetic and genetic profiles of A-HCC. Compared to other types of liver cancer, A-HCC is often diagnosed at a later stage, when the disease is more advanced. This is partly due to a lack of readily available screening tools for individuals with alcohol-related liver disease (ALD).

A-HCC is a serious public health concern. Our work highlights the importance of understanding how alcohol and its metabolites contribute to this aggressive form of liver cancer. By investigating the unique characteristics of A-HCC, we hope to develop better diagnostic tools and treatment options."

Yaojie Fu, lead author of the review

There is a strong connection between alcohol consumptions and the risk of A-HCC. People who drink heavily are at a much higher risk of developing this aggressive form of liver cancer. However, the exact reasons why alcohol contributes to A-HCC are not fully understood. Compared to HCC of other etiologies, A-HCC is often diagnosed at a later stage, when the disease is more advanced. This can be attributed to the lack of readily available screening approaches for individuals with ALD. In this regard, the authors proposed that HCC screening and surveillance among patients with alcohol-related cirrhosis, and more accurate methods of risk stratification are critical for the early intervention of A-HCC.

In this review, the authors also discussed the potential role of genetics in A-HCC development. Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) of some specific genes can modify the risk of alcohol related cirrhosis and susceptibility of A-HCC. However, more studies are warranted to decipher the potential mechanisms of how SNPs impact the progression of A-HCC.

More importantly, the review also emphasizes the molecular mechanisms and the heterogeneity of A-HCC. Developing better preclinical models is crucial for a deeper understanding of characteristics, as well as prevention and personalized therapeutics of A-HCC clinically.

Source:

First Hospital of Jilin University

Journal reference:

Fu, Y., et al. (2024). Alcohol-associated liver cancer. Hepatology. doi.org/10.1097/HEP.0000000000000890.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Triple-negative breast cancer patients with high immune cell levels have lower relapse risk after surgery
New microfluidic device improves the separation of tumor cells and clusters from malignant effusions
MONET: New AI tool enhances medical imaging with deep learning and text analysis
DASH diet may lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in breast cancer survivors
New cancer projections show increased prostate cases by 25% in 2050, despite prevention efforts
New Lancet Commission on Breast Cancer: Transforming breast cancer care globally
New trials show promise for immune checkpoint blockers in early-stage lung cancer
New research pinpoints key pathways in prostate cancer's vulnerability to ferroptosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tiny DNA circles are key drivers of cancer formation, study suggests