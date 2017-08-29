Researchers explore freshwater turtles to understand mechanisms that protect from heart damage

August 29, 2017

In humans, going just minutes without oxygen-;such as during a heart attack or stroke-;can cause devastating damage to the heart. Conversely, freshwater turtles hibernate for months at the bottom of frozen lakes and awake with no heart damage in the spring. Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark and the University of Cambridge in the U.K. are looking to these turtles to understand the mechanisms that protect them from heart damage. The research team hypothesized that much of the protection comes from the mitochondria. They will present their findings at the American Physiological Society's Physiological Bioenergetics: Mitochondria from Bench to Bedside conference in San Diego.

Related Stories

In mammals, much of the damage that occurs in the heart after oxygen deprivation is caused by the return of oxygen to the tissue. "When oxygen returns, toxic reactive oxygen species (ROS) are produced in the mitochondria," said Amanda Bundgård, a PhD candidate and lead author on the study. Turtles have been suggested as a good model animal to study aging because they live remarkably long lives with relatively low age-related deterioration (senescence).

"We investigated whether turtles may avoid oxidative damage in the heart after winter hibernation by specifically inhibiting the mitochondrial protein complex I, which is responsible for the production of ROS," Bundgård explained. "We found that, although complex I inhibition was a potent means to prevent ROS in the heart, this was apparently not the turtle's main strategy to prevent oxidative stress after the absence of oxygen (anoxia). Instead, turtles seem to rely on a general suppression of mitochondrial function, whose mechanisms we still need to understand, but that may fit well with the already low metabolic rates of turtles compared to mammals."

The research team found that reducing the content of mitochondria in the turtle heart during prolonged anoxia may prevent ROS production upon reoxygenation and protect against oxidative damage. "It is possible that the remarkable ability of freshwater turtles to survive oxygen deficiency for months may in part rely on some mitochondrial shutdown, which is something we may one day be able to exploit to protect the sensitive mammalian heart from oxidative damage following a heart attack," Bundgård said. "Whether this mitochondrial inhibition happens naturally in the turtle during anoxia has not actually been investigated directly and is our next step in this study."

Source:

http://www.the-aps.org/mm/hp/Audiences/Public-Press/2017/55.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cardiac arrest sufferers in Heart Safe Communities more likely to receive bystander CPR and AED
Biomedical engineering researchers aim to attack two banes of cardiovascular disease
Junk genes could one day offer framework for treating people with familial hypercholesterolemia
Drug combination superior in preventing further heart complications in people with vascular disease
Study shows role of cholesterol crystals during heart attack
High level of heart disease pipeline innovation could bridge unmet need in treating CVD
PinnacleHealth’s new technology helps protect patients from risk of stroke during TAVR
Researchers discover potential way to trigger regeneration, repair of damaged heart cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

The brain is very plastic, which means that the brain is able to adapt to new signals. In the case of bionic vision restoration, the photoreceptors have died, the brain is not receiving anything biologically, and you are going to then send something which is artificial, prosthetic, and has been created outside the body.

Bionic vision restoration: could future technologies restore sight?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Left atrial appendage closure during open heart surgery protects against brain infarctions