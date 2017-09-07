Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press releases new book on Cell Polarity

September 7, 2017

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press (CSHLP) announced the release of Cell Polarity, available on its website in hardcover format.

Most animal cells are polarized, with structurally and functionally distinct regions. This polarization facilitates processes such as differentiation and morphogenesis, directional cell migration, nerve impulse transmission, and transport of molecules across tissues. The dysregulation of these processes can lead to developmental disorders and is a feature of many cancers.

Related Stories

Written and edited by experts in the field, Cell Polarity, from Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Biology, reviews our understanding of the molecular mechanisms involved in establishing and maintaining cell polarity, as well as their relevance for human disorders. Contributors discuss how cells coordinate signaling pathways, membrane trafficking, and cytoskeletal remodeling to ensure proper spatial arrangement of cellular components. Processes such as transcytosis, exocyst-mediated vesicle trafficking, and endosomal sorting are covered in detail. Throughout, the focus is on epithelial cells and how polarity mechanisms facilitate the development of their apical and basolateral surfaces, tube formation (e.g., in blood vessel development), exchange of waste and nutrients, and the generation and maintenance of specialized structures at the cell surface (e.g., cilia).

The authors also describe the polarity mechanisms involved in collective cell migration, a phenomenon seen during morphogenesis and cancer metastasis. This volume will thus be essential reading for all cell and developmental biologists, as well as those interested in how cell polarity processes impact human health and disease.

Source:

https://cshlpress.com/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immune booster could improve effectiveness of vaccines and cancer immunotherapy
Reprogrammed stem cell therapy shows promise in Parkinson's
Novartis gets FDA approval for novel immunocellular therapy to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL
Study sheds light on virulence strategy of intracellular bacteria that cause legionellosis
Panasonic expands IncuSafe Incubator range to suit every laboratory's requirements
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press releases new book on Targeting Cancer
Researchers investigate link between thyroid hormone and red blood cell production
UChicago Medicine working with Novartis to offer breakthrough gene therapy for pediatric ALL patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Every cell is a miniature factory taking in raw material (extracellular signals) and processing it to produce something (a biological response). But unlike a factory that can be easily tweaked to run at steady-state and look the same from day to day, cells are dynamic.

Seeing the full picture, real-time analysis of live-cells

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Firstly, it is necessary to make a distinction between systemic inflammation and Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS). SIRS consists of changes in clinical signs including an abnormal body temperature, increased heart rate, increased respiratory rate, an abnormal white cell count (either decreased or elevated), or an increase in band neutrophils.

Differentiating sepsis and systemic inflammatory response syndrome using biomarkers

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

It is common to think that combat deployment is the most dangerous part of being a warfighter, and in many ways this is correct. However, warfighters need to do many things before they are cleared to deploy to combat zones. Most cases of exertional heat illness (EHI) reported in the U.S. military occur during non-combat activities, such as training regimens, ruck marches, and operational exercises.

Testing Service Members for Heat Related Illnesses Before Combat

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
CSHLP publishes new book on The Biology of Exercise