G:BOX Chemi XX6 imaging system used to analyze how bacteria react to stressors

Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions, is pleased to announce its G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application imager is being utilized by scientists at the University of Warwick to rapidly and accurately analyze how Gram positive bacteria react to stressors. This is providing information on phenotypic changes and may identify potential genetic targets, which could help in developing new anti-microbial therapies for drug-resistant bacteria.

Researchers in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Warwick are using a G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application imaging system to study the changes that occur following exposure to stressors in the model Gram positive bacteria, Bacillus subtilis (a close relative of drug-resistant bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus).

The system is being utilized to detect changes in expression of non-coding RNAs using infra-red Northern blots. It is also being used to monitor levels of expression in live bacteria. The promoter for the RNA or protein encoding gene is cloned with the green fluorescent protein (GFP) marker genes and the G:BOX Chemi XX6 is utilized to image clones expressing the genes of interest both directly from the plate. This fundamental research is allowing the scientists to detect phenotypic changes associated with survival and growth and the information it provides could contribute to identifying therapeutics targets for developing new anti-microbials.

Dr Emma Denham, Assistant Professor of Molecular Bacteriology at the University of Warwick explained:

B. subtilis expresses over 1500 non-coding RNAs and we want to determine what they are regulating and how they are doing it. As part of this research we’re using a G:BOX Chemi XX6 system to analyze chemiluminescent RNA and proteins, as well as image B. subtilis and E. coli colonies on 25 cm plates to identify interesting clones.

Emma continued:

We chose the G:BOX Chemi XX6 because it is the only analyzer we tested that could cope with imaging bacteria on large plates, as well as Northern and Western blots and we haven’t yet found a fluorescence or chemi imaging application the G:BOX Chemi XX6 cannot perform.

“We’re pleased that the G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-functional imager is being used in fundamental research which could be key to understanding anti-microbial resistance.” states Dr Martin Biggs, Sales Manager at Syngene, “The work at the University of Warwick with a wide range of chemi blot and even fluorescent bacterial colony imaging applications shows the sheer versatility a G:BOX Chemi XX6 system can offer any life science research laboratory.”