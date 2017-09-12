New method can offer cost-effective solution to assess OSA risk and severity

September 12, 2017

Obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSA) affects approximately 34% of men and 17% of women within the adult population. Although sex, aging, and obesity are the main factors associated with OSA, research has shown that larger tongue, lateral pharyngeal walls, tonsils, soft palate, and total pharyngeal soft tissue volumes can also be considered OSA risks. Prior research has largely relied on calipers, which are used to measure the oral cavity and craniofacial dimensions of subjects, but there are limited data on reproducibility, and the process is generally considered cumbersome and unpleasant. Researchers from the Center for Sleep & Circadian Neurobiology aimed to reproducibly quantify pharyngeal structures by using digital morphometrics based on a laser ruler, and to assess differences between subjects with OSA and control subjects and associations with apnea-hypopnea index (AHI). This method would be a more cost-effective solution to expensive imaging like MRI and CT scans, which are normally used to assess OSA risk.

Related Stories

The study aimed to reproducibly quantify pharyngeal anatomy of 318 control subjects with AHI and 542 subjects with OSA and determine the differences. Using overnight polysomnography, a laser ruler, and morphometric photographs, researchers found that digital morphometrics could be used to assess the differences between subjects with OSA and control subjects and associations with AHI. Results showed that a digital camera and laser ruler can be used to quantify intraoral anatomy, particularly for measures of the tongue and mouth, airway visibility, and Mallampati score. This study also showed that measures of the tongue were larger in subjects with OSA vs control subjects in unadjusted models and controlling for age, sex, and race. Similar results were also found in patients with AHI severities.

"Digital morphometrics is an accurate, high-throughput, and noninvasive technique to identify anatomic OSA risk factors," said Dr. Richard J. Schwab, lead researcher. "Morphometrics may also provide a more reproducible and standardized measurement of the Mallampati score."

Source:

http://www.chestnet.org/News/Press-Releases/2017/09/Morphometrics

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ASMR soundscape aids in longer, healthier sleep
Researchers develop smart phone application for changing infant’s sleep habits
Menopausal changes have detrimental effects on sleep patterns
Your dog in your bed with you – is it good for your sleep?
'Metabolically healthy obese' have increased risk of cardiovascular disease events, study shows
Researchers find signaling pathway in cells that plays key role in development of fatty liver disease
Most patients treated for atrial fibrillation have sleep apnea, study shows
Research finds link between poor sleep and reduced mental wellbeing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

The report set out the NHS’ intentions of routinizing whole genome sequencing. It is particularly focused towards rare diseases and cancers, although conditions such as obesity, bacterial and other infections are also included.

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Effects of obesity on U.S. population health may be more pervasive than previously understood